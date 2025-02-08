STEM in Motion: Students compete for top honours at Mousetrap Car Grand Prix

THE 2025 edition of the Guyana Monaco Mousetrap Car Grand Prix took centre stage at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall on Friday, showcasing the engineering and creative prowess of students from 12 secondary schools across the country.

Organized by SBM Offshore in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport, the event provided an exciting platform for young minds to put their innovation and problem-solving skills to the test.

The competition featured three categories: Acceleration, Advance, and Innovation and Creativity. Teams vied for top honours, with first-place winners earning a $350,000 cash prize to enhance their school’s science laboratory and the opportunity to travel to Monaco to compete in the international grand prix.

In the Acceleration category, Abram Zuil Secondary School emerged victorious, building the fastest mousetrap-powered car that covered the greatest distance in the shortest time. Their meticulously designed model demonstrated superior engineering and precision, outpacing the competition in a thrilling showcase of speed.

St. Rose’s High School took home first place in the Advance category with an impressive design that not only completed the track but also autonomously reversed to the starting point. The feat, achieved through a sophisticated combination of mechanical and programming techniques, showcased the students’ advanced engineering skills and ingenuity.

Making a remarkable debut, Paramakatoi Secondary School, the only hinterland competitor in this year’s event, claimed victory in the Innovation and Creativity category. Their unique design incorporated a traditional indigenous plant material used for crafting hunting and fishing arrows. The lightweight yet sturdy material gave their vehicle an edge, highlighting the students’ exceptional resourcefulness and deep-rooted connection to their cultural heritage.

Now in its third year, the Guyana Monaco Mousetrap Car Grand Prix continues to grow in popularity and participation, encouraging secondary school students nationwide to engage in hands-on science and engineering projects. This year’s competition also saw an accessible online registration process, further expanding its reach and impact.

The event underscored the value of fostering innovation, teamwork, and problem-solving skills among young learners. With corporate and governmental support, the initiative remains a vital avenue for inspiring the next generation of engineers and innovators, ensuring that Guyana’s future in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) fields remains bright.