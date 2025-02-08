NIS, GCCI discuss challenges affecting business community

THE National Insurance Scheme (NIS) and the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) engaged in discussions on February 6, 2025, to address ongoing challenges faced by the business community in accessing NIS services.

The meeting, which was led by NIS General Manager, Ms. Holly Greaves and members of the GCCI Council, focused on key concerns affecting businesses.

Among the issues raised were delays in the timely disbursement of benefits, prolonged processing times for compliance certificates and claims, as well as gaps in communication between businesses and the NIS. The Chamber presented a detailed report outlining the challenges experienced by its membership, emphasising the need for improved efficiency and responsiveness in service delivery.

The NIS team acknowledged the concerns highlighted and committed to taking the necessary steps to address them. Additionally, both parties agreed on the importance of raising awareness among businesses regarding NIS procedures to enhance compliance and streamline interactions with the agency.

To ensure continued progress, NIS and GCCI committed to a follow-up meeting by the end of the first quarter of 2025. This ongoing collaboration aims to foster a more efficient system that supports the needs of the business community while strengthening the partnership between NIS and key stakeholders.