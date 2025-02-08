NDMA’s cyber security training empowers Indigenous communities

THE National Data Management Authority’s (NDMA) cyber security and e-Services training is steadily empowering Indigenous communities by enhancing their digital skills and connectivity.

On Friday, the NDMA provided an update on its ongoing training sessions in villages across Region Nine. During recent engagements, Toshaos of Katoonarib and Sawariwau villages emphasised the benefits of WiFiGY and highlighted the importance of NDMA’s training initiatives in empowering their communities.

With access to reliable internet and digital literacy skills, residents are better equipped to engage with online government services, e-learning, and economic opportunities. The NDMA reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring no community is left behind as Guyana advances towards a more connected and digitally inclusive future.

Speaking on behalf of Katoonarib Village residents, Toshao Seon Brescenio noted that since the launch of WiFiGY six months ago, residents have seen numerous benefits. He emphasised that the internet connection has linked the village to the rest of Guyana and the world, enabling villagers to stay informed. “What I’m noticing now, and what I am seeing, is that our young teachers are online more. They’re doing college, they’re getting their degree through the WiFi connection,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Toshao Bernardine Fernandes of Sawariwau Village highlighted improved communication throughout the village since NDMA’s involvement. “Where the Village Council has to communicate directly with Government Officials, the RDC, and other agencies, it has been a huge benefit,” Fernandes noted. He also pointed out that teachers in the community are benefitting significantly from online studies at the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE).

The most critical benefit, Fernandes outlined, is that the entire village is now connected thanks to WiFiGY. He expressed appreciation for NDMA’s Cyber Hygiene Training Programme, which educates villagers on both the opportunities and risks of the internet, enabling them to use it responsibly.

The NDMA’s 2025 Cyber Hygiene Training Programme in the South Rupununi underscores its dedication to not only providing free internet access through WiFiGY but also equipping communities with the knowledge to use digital resources safely and effectively.

With the introduction of WiFiGY and ongoing training, the NDMA is not only bridging the digital divide but also fostering a safer, smarter, and more empowered future for Indigenous communities in Guyana.