MoL engages residents, workers from Moruca sub-district

IN an effort to ensure that persons are aware of employment opportunities, skills training initiatives and the various programmes that are available, the Ministry of Labour (MoL) hosted a sensitisation outreach for residents and workers in the Moruca sub-district, Region One.

The ministry said that more than 140 residents and workers from the area are actively participating in a sensitisation outreach focused on employee and employer rights and responsibilities in the workplace, as well as the importance of the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Act.

The labour ministry said this initiative provides an opportunity for officials from the Ministry of Labour, including OSH Officers Naipaul Persaud and Javyn Persaud, Labour Officer Ravi Persaud, Co-operative Development Officer Devindra Singh, and Board of Industrial Training (BIT) Officer Shaheed Mohamed, to engage with villagers from Assakata, Kwebana, and Santa Cruz.

According to the ministry, some of the key discussions centred on Guyana’s labour laws, the OSH Act, employment opportunities through the ministry’s Central Recruitment and Manpower Agency (CRMA), and skills training initiatives offered by BIT, as well as Cooperative and Friendly Societies.

The topics covered included: Hours of work, overtime pay, and the National Minimum Wage; Termination of Contract and Severance Pay Act; unfair dismissal regulations; Leave with Pay Act; business inspections and record-keeping requirements; occupational health and safety standards; and apprenticeship opportunities.

The ministry pointed out that the outreach team will continue its efforts by visiting Warapoka, Waikrabi, and Santa Rosa, where they aim to engage nearly 200 additional residents in similar educational sessions.