150 families now closer to home ownership
Some 150 families who were previously allocated low-income residential lots in the new Two Friends Phase Two housing development, East Coast Demerara (ECD), recently participated in a lot identification exercise (Ministry of Housing and Water photos)
–after identifying lots at Two Friends

SOME 150 families who were previously allocated low-income residential lots in the new Two Friends Phase Two housing development, East Coast Demerara (ECD), recently participated in a lot identification exercise.

According to information from the Ministry of Housing and Water, surveyors from the agency led the event, guiding representatives from each family to their respective boundary lines.
The ministry said infrastructural works are now ongoing in other sections of the scheme to ensure access to other allottees.

“This is an ongoing exercise, and persons are called in batches. Every allottee will be invited to participate in the lot identification process at a later date,” the Housing Ministry said.

