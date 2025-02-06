Assistant Commissioner Calvin Brutus dismissed from GPF over misconduct charges

ASSISTANT Commissioner of Police (ACP) and attorney-at-law Calvin Brutus has been dismissed from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) following a determination by the Police Service Commission (PSC) that he was guilty of disciplinary breaches and discreditable conduct.

In a letter dated February 5, 2025, and addressed to Brutus at his Police Officers’ Mess Compound residence, the PSC formally notified him of his termination, effective immediately.

The commission cited “offences against discipline, breaches of discipline, and discreditable conduct” committed during his tenure as Deputy Commissioner of Police (ag) – Administration between August 2020 and July 2024.

The letter instructed the Commissioner of Police to ensure Brutus facilitates the handover and return of all government-issued documents, equipment, and other assets in his possession.

Brutus is also currently facing over 200 criminal charges related to financial misconduct, with allegations involving more than $800 million.

The dismissal marks a significant move by the PSC in ensuring accountability within the ranks of the Guyana Police Force.