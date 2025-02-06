News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Search
Close this search box.
E - Papers
E - Papers
Assistant Commissioner Calvin Brutus dismissed from GPF over misconduct charges
Calvin Brutus
Calvin Brutus

ASSISTANT Commissioner of Police (ACP) and attorney-at-law Calvin Brutus has been dismissed from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) following a determination by the Police Service Commission (PSC) that he was guilty of disciplinary breaches and discreditable conduct.
In a letter dated February 5, 2025, and addressed to Brutus at his Police Officers’ Mess Compound residence, the PSC formally notified him of his termination, effective immediately.

The commission cited “offences against discipline, breaches of discipline, and discreditable conduct” committed during his tenure as Deputy Commissioner of Police (ag) – Administration between August 2020 and July 2024.
The letter instructed the Commissioner of Police to ensure Brutus facilitates the handover and return of all government-issued documents, equipment, and other assets in his possession.

Brutus is also currently facing over 200 criminal charges related to financial misconduct, with allegations involving more than $800 million.

The dismissal marks a significant move by the PSC in ensuring accountability within the ranks of the Guyana Police Force.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.