ERC and GPF strengthen collaboration with MoU and Working Group

THE Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) paid a courtesy call on the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Clifton Hicken, on Wednesday, at the Eve Leary Police Headquarters to discuss areas of mutual co-operation.

The meeting underscored the ongoing partnership between the ERC and the Guyana Police Force (GPF) in addressing issues related to ethnic relations and crime prevention.

During the discussions, Shaikh Moeenul Hack, Chairman of the ERC, expressed gratitude to the GPF for its commitment to providing training to ERC staff on the Cybercrime Act and for the CID Induction Training for the ERC’s Investigative Unit.

Commissioner Hicken reaffirmed the GPF’s dedication to continuing this support and welcomed the potential for GPF officers to participate in ERC-led training sessions, such as those focused on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI).

The collaboration between the ERC and GPF has already resulted in joint efforts on several cases involving violations of the Racial Hostility Act and the Cybercrime Act, with investigations currently ongoing. As the country approaches the election season, both organisations recognised the need for enhanced co-operation.

To formalise their partnership, the ERC and GPF plan to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will streamline the handling of cases referred by the ERC. Additionally, a Working Group has been established, consisting of representatives from both organisations, which will meet monthly to review pending cases and address emerging issues.

Present at the meeting were key officials, including Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration’, Mr. Ravindradat Budhram and Superintendent, Ms. Carol Fraser-Harding, from the GPF, alongside ERC representatives, including the nine other Commissioners and Chief Executive Officer/Secretary, Ms. Gomin Camacho.

Both the ERC and GPF reaffirmed their shared commitment to upholding the rule of law while fostering ethnic harmony, security, and positive relations throughout Guyana. The establishment of the MoU and Working Group is a significant step toward achieving these goals, ensuring a collaborative approach to addressing the challenges facing the nation.