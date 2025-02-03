NDMA hosts Cyber Hygiene Workshop in Region Nine

THE National Data Management Authority (NDMA) in its efforts to bridge the digital divide and provide improved access to internet in communities, recently launched its Cyber Hygiene and e-Services Workshop in Region Nine.

This training initiative commenced in the village of Aishalton in January. According to the NDMA, through these sessions, it is hoped that participants gain valuable insights into safe internet use, protecting personal data, identifying cyber threats, and maximising the benefits of government online services.

The workshop is being led by representatives from the NDMA’s e-Services and Cybersecurity Divisions. In addition, it covered areas such as safe internet use, recognising online threats and phishing scams, secure password management and identifying AI-generated content.

As part of the government’s Digital Inclusion Agenda, the NDMA is providing internet access and ensuring that communities across the country have the knowledge and skills to use technology safely and confidently.

The Cyber Hygiene and e-Services Workshop has thus far been held in Aishalton, Shea, Maruranau and Awarewaunau, all located in Region Nine.

Moreover, the government continues to expand access to essential public services through continued investments in eServices. It was said that through the NDMA these types of training sessions give residents in communities hands-on experience in utilising these resources.

The NDMA stated that all South Rupununi villages will benefit from these Cyber Hygiene training sessions. With the introduction of WiFiGY and now, the Cyber Hygiene Training, the NDMA is not just connecting villages, but is also empowering people for a safer, smarter digital future.