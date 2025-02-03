News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Search
Close this search box.
E - Papers
E - Papers
NDMA hosts Cyber Hygiene Workshop in Region Nine
Scenes from the Cyber Hygiene Workshop (NDMA photos)
Scenes from the Cyber Hygiene Workshop (NDMA photos)

THE National Data Management Authority (NDMA) in its efforts to bridge the digital divide and provide improved access to internet in communities, recently launched its Cyber Hygiene and e-Services Workshop in Region Nine.

This training initiative commenced in the village of Aishalton in January. According to the NDMA, through these sessions, it is hoped that participants gain valuable insights into safe internet use, protecting personal data, identifying cyber threats, and maximising the benefits of government online services.

Scenes from the Cyber Hygiene Workshop (NDMA photos)

The workshop is being led by representatives from the NDMA’s e-Services and Cybersecurity Divisions. In addition, it covered areas such as safe internet use, recognising online threats and phishing scams, secure password management and identifying AI-generated content.

As part of the government’s Digital Inclusion Agenda, the NDMA is providing internet access and ensuring that communities across the country have the knowledge and skills to use technology safely and confidently.

The Cyber Hygiene and e-Services Workshop has thus far been held in Aishalton, Shea, Maruranau and Awarewaunau, all located in Region Nine.

Moreover, the government continues to expand access to essential public services through continued investments in eServices. It was said that through the NDMA these types of training sessions give residents in communities hands-on experience in utilising these resources.

The NDMA stated that all South Rupununi villages will benefit from these Cyber Hygiene training sessions. With the introduction of WiFiGY and now, the Cyber Hygiene Training, the NDMA is not just connecting villages, but is also empowering people for a safer, smarter digital future.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.