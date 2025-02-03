Committee of Supply ‘green lights’ $100B for education development

THE development of Guyana’s education sector is set to continue as the parliamentary Committee of Supply on Friday night approved the $100 billion sum allocated to the ministry.

The approval came after the committee examined the estimates and expenditures for 2025.

Subject minister Priya Manickchand, while defending the allocation noted that it will aid in revolutionising of the country’s education system.

Some $11 billion is expected to go towards continuation of the ministry’s “Because We Care” cash grant and the uniform vouchers. This allocation caters for increasing the grant by $10,000 to $50,000 for 2025.

The committee further approved the sum of $36.2 billion which was set for infrastructural expansion, with 23 nursery schools, 16 primary and 26 secondary schools set for construction.

Meanwhile, the continuation and expansion of the mathematics intervention is expected to continue this year.

“For us, every child deserves to pass mathematics; that is why we have the mathematics intervention programme where we are looking at each and every child across this country,” Minister Manickchand said.

She told the committee that the government has this intervention aimed at attaining a 100 per cent pass rate in mathematics.

Funds have also been earmarked to develop a new digital school platform envisioned by President, Dr Irfaan Ali.

The digital school is expected to ensure that all students nationwide have free and equitable access to educational resources at all levels.

Against this backdrop, Manickchand added, “We are very keen on two things: getting expert work and having the content aligned to our local and international curricula, because it is very important that we don’t fail to teach things that will be tested.”

Several other programmes and policies are expected to be implemented with the substantial budgetary allocation that was approved by the Parliamentary Committee of Supply on Friday evening.