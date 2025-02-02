Several policies, mechanisms being pursued to curtail gender-based violence

– Dr Persaud highlights new laws, expanded shelters, and mobile units

– over 19,500 receive free legal aid and support services since 2020

Stricter legal frameworks, the expansion of support services for survivors and nationwide awareness campaigns will continue to be pursued, in order to curtail gender-based violence, Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud stated.

During the consideration of estimates, Dr Persaud told Parliamentarians about the works that her ministry is doing, such as drafting policies, creating safe havens for victims and crafting plans to tackle social issues.

Opposition Parliamentarian, Tabitha Sarabo-Halley quizzed Dr Persaud about the operations of the ministry’s toll-free 914 hotline.

In response, the Minister said: “All the 914 officers have been trained with the assistance from the United Nations Population Fund.”

Going more in detail, she said that the commander of the police station is contacted if the victim is in peril.

She then said: “This has been a tried and tested route because we want to make sure that we hold the commander accountable. And so once the commander is called, the police, they’re expected to turn up.”

For victims who want to be removed from the abusive environment, there are mechanisms in place, the Minister explained, while noting that it is not mandatory for victims to give their name or any identifying details.

While the Opposition Parliamentarian made claims that there are inefficiencies with the hotline, the Minister rebutted these claims and said that she herself makes random calls to it to ensure that it is functioning properly.

While not unreceptive to criticisms, she cautioned the House to be careful with their comments and claims, as the issue of gender-based violence is serious.

“We must encourage people to use this reporting mechanism because it has helped a lot of people,” she said.

Additionally, the Minister told the House that there are several pieces of legislation being drafted.

Particularly, three pieces are in alignment with the Hague convention that deals with abduction, protection and maintenance.

Moreover, speaking on the other policies that are aimed at protecting and serving, a gender-based policy is being thoroughly looked at, among several others.

Also, a novel achievement for this government and the first of its kind, is the day and night care facility, which includes a childcare unit, coming on stream this year.

PREVENTION AND PROTECTION

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr. Ashni Singh, during the 2025 budget presentation firmly stated that the government remains resolute in its efforts to curtail domestic violence and harassment in society.

With that said, the Minister highlighted that several interventions were pursued since taking office in 2020, including the updating of critical legislations, such as the Family Violence Act 2023.

Additionally, in 2024, two Hope and Justice Centres were established in Regions Three and Four, and the first Gender Based Violence Mobile Unit was opened in Region One, to provide access to essential services and immediate support to survivors of gender-based violence in the outlying areas.

To complement the policy and legislative agenda, communities in all Regions were trained and sensitised on sexual offences and domestic violence prevention.

In addition, over the last four years, free legal aid services were provided to more than 19,500 persons and a legal pro-bono initiative was established particularly to provide legal services mainly to domestic violence victims, Dr Singh said.

Additionally, 2,478 survivors of gender-based violence benefited from shelter and counselling services, and were essential items for their hygiene and nutrition.

The Government also brought into law the Combating of Trafficking in Persons Act 2023, which criminalises sex and labour trafficking, and increased previously prescribed penalties for trafficking crimes.

And notably, 2024 marked the eighth consecutive year Guyana has maintained its Tier 1 status in the US Department of State Trafficking in Persons ranking.