‘Investment in D&I increased by 760% over the last four years’ – Min Mustapha

– $226.7M pump station commissioned at Montrose

AGRICULTURE Minister Zulfikar Mustapha on Saturday commissioned a rehabilitated 200-cusec pump at the Montrose Pump Station on the East Coast of Demerara.

With an investment valued at approximately $226.7 million, Minister Mustapha said that over 3,549 acres of land, including 920 households and approximately 400 acres of residential areas, will benefit.

He further stated that the pump station’s additional drainage capacity forms part of the government’s broader development agenda.

“This structure will not only help the agriculture sector, but it will also help enhance several villages between Plaisance and Success along the East Coast of Demerara. When we were in government before 2020, there were massive investments in infrastructure. We want to ensure that we develop the country’s drainage capacity by building an extensive drainage system. This pump station will complement the drainage capacity in the farming and residential areas,” he explained.

Minister Mustapha also said since taking office, the government has increased investment in drainage and irrigation by 760 per cent.

“In just over four years, we’ve increased investment in the D&I system by 760%. That tells us where this government wants to take Guyana. We cannot be food secure and drive the 25 by 2025 initiative without investing in infrastructure. While we are investing in enhancing the country’s drainage and irrigation system and ramping up production, there is a revolution in the other sectors. Thousands of community roads are being constructed. There are also massive investments in the health, education, and other sectors. We are not only investing in one area. We are investing in all of the sectors so that we can enhance the lives of the people of this country. This investment is not in isolation. When we make these investments, we are making a genuine effort to modernise our country’s infrastructure,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the NDIA, Lionel Wordsworth said over the last two years, the NDIA has embarked on a programme to not only put new drainage and irrigation structures in plac, but to also enhance and upgrade existing structures.

“Over the last two years, the NDIA started a programme of investment to not only put new infrastructure in place, but to also upgrade existing infrastructure as Guyana is exposed to the effects of climate change. If we are to comply with the adaptation strategy, which is very important for us, projects like these where we have existing infrastructure, we have to upgrade them to manage extreme weather events. Following the 2005 flood, the government and the World Bank invested to conduct a study. One of the recommendations was to improve and upgrade key infrastructure. Over the last two years, we’ve conducted 28 improvement projects across Regions Two to Six with 37 new pumps being installed at new sites and upgrading some at the existing sites,” he explained.

Permanent Secretary (ag), Dacia Ferguson said the enhanced infrastructure will ensure reliable and consistent access to effective drainage to farmers and residents along the East Coast of Demerara.

“This marks an important milestone in our ongoing efforts to strengthen agriculture, enhance food security, and promote sustainable development in our communities. It is not just the completion of a new project, but the start of a new chapter for the farmers in this area. With this new infrastructure, we are ensuring reliable and consistent access to effective drainage. This project represents a substantial investment in agricultural infrastructure. Without these key investments in infrastructure, the delivery of critical services may not take place at the desired pace,” she said.

Areas such as Success, Mon Repos, Better Hope, Vryheid’s Lust, and Plaisance will now benefit from improved D&I services.

Since taking office in 2020, the government’s investment in drainage and irrigation enhancement has increased by 760 per cent, from $8.4 billion in 2019 to $72.3 billion in 2024.