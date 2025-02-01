Guyanese agro-processors tapping into European, other major markets

–country boasts over 800 new products

PROVIDING a comprehensive update on the growth and diversification of Guyana’s agro-processing industry, Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha, on Friday, revealed that the country has tapped into several Regional and European markets, with over 800 new products being introduced over the past four years.

He was at the time responding to questions from the parliamentary opposition during day one of the consideration of estimates and expenditure for Budget 2025.

In a detailed contribution to the Committee of Supply, the Minister emphasised the impressive expansion of the sector, with over 800 new products entering the market in recent years.

These products, many of which are locally sourced and processed, are making their way to international markets, from the Caribbean to North America and Europe.

He further highlighted key operations such as the Whitewater Agro-Processing facility in Region One, which produces a range of cassava-based products including bread, cassareep, tuma water, and cassava meal.

The Coomacka packaging facility in Region Ten also plays a central role in the region, processing fresh produce like cassava, eddo, ginger, yam, and turmeric.

These operations are strategically located across various regions of the country, with notable investments in remote areas like Bartica, Orealla, Sipiruta, and aiming to create jobs and stimulate local economies.

“We didn’t build it around the urban areas alone,” Mustapha highlighted.

The Minister also highlighted the growing international presence of Guyanese agro-processed goods.

Products are now being exported to countries such as Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, other Eastern Caribbean nations, and the United States.

Mustapha said: “These things are being exported to Barbados. Trinidad and Tobago, the Eastern Caribbean countries, North America. You’re going to Florida now you are seeing Guyana brand. Guyana brand in the stores in Florida, in Miami.”

According to the Minister, this massive growth across the industry is underpinned by a robust support system for local agro- processors.

Mustapha pointed to the investments that have been heavily in training programmes, workshops, and continuous support for agro-processors with the Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC) being a major player.

This was a direct response to Opposition Member of Parliament, Vinceroy Jordan, who quizzed about the budgetary allocation for the agriculture agency.

“When we appropriate $450 million for the new GMC, we’re bringing in thousands of people into agro processing. We’re producing our own goods to export overseas. We’re creating the niche market in Guyana,” Mustapha responded.

He further pointed out that the ministry has established a working relationship with local agro-processors supporting continuous engagements, to offer enhance training and new opportunities, further encouraging them to improve their techniques and packaging, ensuring that Guyana’s products meet international standards.

Notably, the sector has also empowered women, with close to 900 new agro-processors joining the industry, contributing to the creation of a more diverse and resilient workforce.

Mustapha said: “We have done a lot of training with our processors. We have a steady link to them, not only one half training, but we have workshops. We have our officers visiting and extension services is very, very robust now going in and meet these people. We have extensive dialogue, extensive training, encourage them to do best practices.”

He noted too that the country has added several new and unique products to the market with local businesses producing sweet potato flour to cosmetics and hygiene products like soap.

“This a nutshell in agro-processing, I can go on and on,” he boasted.