‘Gov’t will not throw employees to the curb’

-Minister Edghill says in refuting Patterson’s assertion of job loss for DHBC workers once new bridge becomes operational

BISHOP Juan Edghill, the Minister of Public Works, refuted the assertion made by the opposition Shadow Minister of Public Works, David Patterson, that the 155 persons currently employed at the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation are uncertain about their employment status.

Speaking during the ‘consideration of estimates and expenditure’ at Parliament on Friday, the Public Works Minister explained that all employees were assured that they will be meaningfully employed after the permanent closure of the existing DHB and the operationalisation of the new bridge. According to him, the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) government will not throw any employee to the curb because of a new bridge.

Minister Edghill said, “I have already assured all of the employees on the first working day of the year…the reality of the new bridge, coming into being was discussed with them. I can stand here as a representative of the Government of Guyana, the Irfaan Ali-led PPP/C Administration, and say to the workers and to all their families that are listening to me that this caring government will not throw any of them to the curb because of a new bridge.

“It is not in our DNA, it is not our modus operandi, it is not our conscience.”

The Minister also mentioned that the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation currently has some of the most talented fabricators in Guyana, who consistently exceed the call of duty to complete the task despite the challenges that they encounter.

Minister Edghill also added that the aforementioned fabricators will be required to disassemble and reinstall the old DHB at the new designated location and that their services will always be required in the country.

Moreover, in response to the inquiry about severance pay for employees which was raised by the opposition member, Minister Edghill stated that there is no need for discussion on that matter, since the government of Guyana will ensure that job opportunities are there for them.

Furthermore, Minister Edghill reminded Patterson and the opposition that the employees are represented by a union where they can file any concern or query.

Minister Edghill said, “The 155 workers that Mr. Patterson is talking about at the DHBC have a union. Their union is GAWU. There is a GAWU representative who sits on the board of the DHBC who represents the workers; Mr. Patterson does not represent the workers; their union represents them.

“I am not going to allow fear, pandemonium, and panic to get to the people. Having them think that we will throw them off the line.”

Additionally, Minister Edghill emphasised for the Committee of Supply and for all the people of Guyana that the PPP/C government, at the appropriate time, with policy direction formulated at the cabinet level, will engage the workers and the workers union about the future of the workers. According to him, this is to ensure that none of them is left without a job.

Finally, Minister Edghill noted that the new management has earned their stripes in ensuring that the welfare of the workers is taken care of. He also added that for the first time in history, the employees are satisfied and comfortable with the compensation that they are getting from the PPP/C government.

Minister Edghill said there is a simple but significant policy that they govern with. That is, “People come first for us; things come after. We love people and use things; we don’t love things and use people.”