Region Nine residents laud govt’s efforts in developing communities

REGION Nine is currently undergoing massive infrastructural development which includes the construction and renovation of key institutions in Katoka and many other villages.

Twelve nursery schools and seven primary schools are being constructed in the region, which, when complete, will guarantee universal access to education.

The toshao of Katoka, outlined that currently a nursery school and the teachers’ quarters are being renovated, while the health centre is benefitting from expansion works.

The toshao stated that the biggest infrastructural work taking place in the village is construction of the Katoka Secondary School.

Meanwhile, speaking on youth empowerment in the region, the Progressive Youth Organisation of Guyana youth representative Marlon Edwards said that thousands of jobs have been provided for youths. These include jobs for part-time workers, and community healthcare workers.

Additionally, the region is seeing massive housing expansion in all villages, with the aim being to improve the living standards of residents. Attention is also being given to improving healthcare delivery with upgrades to healthcare facilities and services. The tourism sector and community development programmes are also being given some attention.