NBS 40 overs second division round-up … Barrington, Mohammed score tons, 6-fors for Webster and Mathura

Former First-Class batter Shemroy Barrington and Ameer Mohamed registered centuries while Nityanand Mathura and Titus Webster collected six-wicket hauls over the weekend in the latest action in the New Building Society (NBS) second division 40-over cricket competition organised by the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA).

Police beat Agricola by 227 runs at QC Led 109 from 108 balls with eight fours and three sixes from Ameer Mohamed, 58 from Kyle Michael, from Titus Webster and 28 from Chemroy Kendall Police amassed 299-7.

Agricola were bowled out for 72 with only Andre Baker (13) offering token resistance as Webster had 6-28 and Troy Benn 3-12. Malteenoes beat GCC by 180 runs at MSC

Led by a magnificent 102 from 84 balls decorated with three fours and nine sixes from 37-year-old former Guyana batter Shemroy Barrington, 43 from Shaquille Mosley and 40 from

Marcus Watkins the home reached 276-6.

GCC were bundled out for 96 as only Dhanesh Persaud offered any fight.

Daniel Ross took 4-15, West Indies women’s left-arm spinner Kaysia Shultz had 3-24 and Cordel Mars got 2-16.

The 27-year-old Shultz removed Persaud, Khemraj Jaikarran (2) and Rivaldo Perriera (6).

Everest beat Ace Warriors by 149 runs at Bourda.

Anthony Sanchara made 39, Denesh Mangal 34, Rafael Singh 27 and Dwayne Adams 25. Feyad Lakeraj (15) and Javed Rasheed (10) were unbeaten as Everest, aided by 24 penalty runs, made 246-9 in 40 overs

Roger Aaron 3-20, Mortland Ward 3-37 and Trevon Boston 2-20 for Ace Warriors who were bowled out for 108 in 24.3 overs. Nityanand Mathura had 6-15 and got support from Dwayne Adams who took 3-25.

GCC beat Sophia by eight wickets. Sophia made 69 with Malcolm Morris making 16 and Terrence Deane 13.

Jewel Parks (3-12), Josh Charles (2-24) and Stephon Wilson (3-16) were leading bowlers for GCC who responded with 70 for 2.

Trilok Nanan 29 not out and Martin Pestano-Bell 17, saw their team to an easy win.

El Dorado beat Diplomats by 151 runs

Owen Andrews made an unbeaten 65 and got support from Akeem Williams 42 and Kishan Persaud 28.

Diplomats were bowled out for 83 as Joshua Ferrell 3-12, Ntini Permaul 3-45 and Andrews 2-40 bowled El Dorado to victory.