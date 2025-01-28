Bounty/Antonio’s Grille one-day tournament… Pepsi hikers and GBTI GCC edge opponents to capture outdoor titles

PEPSI Hikers showed their endurance and strength after a long day on Sunday in rainy condition to emerge once again as the top outdoor hockey team to kick start their 2025 season with a 3-nil victory to capture Bounty/Antonio’s Grille one-day hockey tournament at the National Stadium Providence.

Pepsi Hikers overcame the other 9 teams in the male category to take the top spot.

In the finals a double from the ever-dependable Pepsi Hikers Jamarj Assanah along with a converted penalty corner from Andrew Stuart guided them to a 3-nil victory.

Earlier in the day, Pepsi Hikers managed to edge Bounty GCC 2-0 in the semi-finals after coming out of their group as the second best team.

In the group stage their only loss was to GCC ‘The Sequel’ 3-1 after wins overs National Black U23 side and Saint’s U17 squad.

While in contrast, the other finalist Old Fort Top Form was almost flawless with wins over National u23 Black, Saints and GCC ‘The Sequel’ to top their group.

In the semifinal round they narrowly got pass national green 1-nil to reach the gold medal game.

Yonnick Norton from national green was adjudged the men’s MVP for the tournament.

The day concluded under cloud and rainy skies but that didn’t stop GBTI GCC from whipping Saint’s women 3-0.

The finals saw GBTI GCC overcoming their opposition in almost identical fashion to the men 3-nil.

The women’s tournament MVP, Gabriella Xavier opened the scoring with her lone goal in the 2nd minute of play.

GCC held on the victory despite a more determine push from Saints in the second half.

Earlier in the semis, Saints defeated YMCA Old Fort Ladies 2-nil and GBTI GCC defeated Hikers women 2-nil.