-President Ali says, points to govt’s strategic investments to accelerate the economy, create opportunities, boast competitiveness

-rubbishes opposition notion of too much being spent on infrastructure

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali has strongly countered opposition criticisms of the government’s heavy investment in infrastructure, asserting that such spending is crucial for spurring economic development and improving the country’s global competitiveness.

The Head of State while speaking at the commissioning of the Vreed-en-Hoop Shore Base Inc. (VEHSI) on Saturday evening, pointed to several key infrastructure projects as essential tools for creating opportunities and driving long-term economic transformation, rejecting claims that these investments are excessive or misdirected.

“We have to understand what the requirements of this country are moving forward,” Dr. Ali said before dismantling the barrage of criticism spewing from the opposition over the past few days.

“If you don’t have infrastructure, you have to build it, because development follows infrastructure.”

He pointed to the New Demerara Harbour Bridge, which once completed will drive a wave of economic opportunities.

This new modern piece of infrastructure, is not more than just a bridge. It will span approximately 2.65 kilometres and features a hybrid cable-stayed design. It will also include four lanes for vehicle traffic as well as cycle lanes. The structure will be built six meters above the water allowing for the passage of large vessels without the need for retraction.

Its design includes a cable-stay structure for the high span, expected to have a vertical clearance of approximately 50 metres above the mean highest watermark.

The new bridge is set to replace the bridge which has been in operation since 1978, and which has faced numerous structural issues and limitations over its life span.

Once the new bridge is completed, commuters will also travel toll free.

President Ali further pointed to the country’s flagship gas-to-energy project. This significant initiative will transform the country’s energy landscape by using natural gas from offshore field, particularly the Liza Field. It is designed to address the country’s growing energy demands, while reducing electricity costs.

“On the gas-to-energy project, it is not coming for recurrent expenditure. It is not going towards public service wage bill. It is going towards improving the competitiveness of our country it is going through is going to an investment that will enable us to bring jobs in Guyana, to develop a first world industrial manufacturing, agro-processing sector in this country.”

Since the inception of this project, the parliamentary opposition has made several attempts to decimate its funding.

“It is going to reduce the cost of electricity by half. It is going towards putting more disposable income in the pockets of families. It is going towards poverty reduction. It is going towards economic expansion and job creation,” President Ali said, highlighting the tremendous benefits of the project.

Earlier this month, Guyana officially signed a US$526 loan agreement with the US Export-Import (EXIM) Bank for the ambitious endeavour.

“We have to understand the direction in which we want Guyana to go, the vision, a clear understanding as to where the opportunities are,” the Head of State said.

Meanwhile, Natural Resources Ministers Vickram Bharrat in his remarks noted that Guyana can boast about many achievements, but it must be acknowledged that these successes were only possible through the framework the PPP/C government has built.

“It is the only way that Guyanese and Guyanese businesses are going to truly benefit from the oil and gas sector …by ensuring that there are opportunities, ensuring that there is a proper framework in place that the benefits derived will reach the ordinary Guyanese in every single community,” he added.