‘APNU selling dreams again’

LEADER of the Opposition Aubrey Norton’s criticisms of the 2025 national budget has triggered a wave of backlash from the public, with many citizens taking to social media to voice their frustration over what they perceive as “unproductive rhetoric,” and a lack of alternative solutions.

The $1.382 trillion Budget 2025 was last Friday presented to the National Assembly and introduced a range of measures aimed at providing economic relief and improving the quality of life for Guyanese citizens.

Key highlights include an increase in public assistance from $19,000 to $22,000 per month, benefiting 40,000 individuals and pushing total payouts to over $10 billion. Senior citizens will also see their Old Age Pension (OAP) rise from $36,000 to $41,000 monthly, injecting $4.5 billion into the economy.

In a major tax-relief move, the income-tax threshold will be raised to $130,000 monthly, removing 22,000 workers from the tax net and providing $8.5 billion in disposable income. Additionally, individuals with a second job will benefit from a tax exemption on the first $50,000 earned monthly. This would also be supplemented by the reduction in personal income tax to 25 per cent.

To address cost-of-living pressures, $9 billion has been allocated for targeted interventions, while the continuation of the part-time job programme, with an $11 billion budget, offers immediate income and skill-development opportunities.

However, despite this, Norton criticised the government’s second trillion-dollar budget, describing it as a “big budget” that offers “little benefit” to the people of Guyana.

However, many persons on social dismissed this and expressed their dissatisfaction with the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR)/A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) and the Alliance For Change (AFC) over its previous leadership and questioned its effectiveness in addressing the concerns of

ordinary Guyanese.

One commentator dismissed the opposition leader’s leadership, asserting, “Aubrey isn’t ready. We need young people with vision. He campaigns on handshakes, we not looking for political points. He has no vision.”

Many users pointed to the APNU+AFC’s previous time in government, arguing that they failed to deliver on promises in contrast to the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government which met its manifesto promises in less than five years, and is well on its way to surpassing them, particularly in the housing sector.

Amanda Wills questioned, “What happened to the promises you [APNU+AFC] made in 2015 that you never fulfilled? More empty promises to try to trick people to get votes. Not again, we got sense. PPP/C 2025.”

Anthony Wilkinson expressed distrust, saying, “APNU selling dreams again. If you guys had fulfilled your previous promises, maybe the citizens would have believed in you. You guys are just like before, only going to fill your pocket.”

Bachan Dyal said: “The PNC/AFC didn’t know that when they failed from all the promises they made to the people in 2015 and brought total hardship. Don’t think people are so stupid to put you there again.”

Others echoed similar sentiments, calling out the opposition’s lack of progress while in power.

Chandradev Harripersaud accused the opposition of ignoring the significant infrastructural developments under the current administration, stating, “Turning a blind eye to the infrastructure, housing, and water developments currently taking place at a never-before-seen rate. Not forgetting the gas-to-shore project coming on stream to cut electrical expenses by almost half.”

The criticism extended beyond policy issues, with several commenters taking direct aim at the opposition leader.

Altab Hussain questioned whether Norton had made efforts to connect with citizens, asking, “Has Norton travelled across Guyana to experience what’s going on, or is he stuck in a borough?”

Theresa Trim upbraided the opposition leader, commenting, “I don’t know why Norton always trying to criticise everything the government does. He is a loser; he refused to shake the President’s hands, which shows the kind of man he is—just hate on the inside.”

Richard Thomas went further, referring to Norton as “Burnham’s lap cloth,” adding, “He always talking negative about this government when in reality the PNC has failed at every level since its creation.”

Some social media users argued that the opposition lacked an understanding of economics and budgetary measures, especially when it came to the Value Added Tax (VAT.)

Tracy Shamshudeen commented, “Norton, someone needs to tell you how VAT works. It’s a measure that affects higher-income earners, since VAT does not apply to many necessities.”

Similarly, Leo Persaud criticised Norton’s economic knowledge, stating, “You are making too much money for doing nothing for the country. This man doesn’t understand economics.”

Amidst the criticism, some urged the opposition to adopt a more productive approach.

Kisahan Sugrim advised, “Listen, don’t make no point because you don’t have a point. Ask yourself this: what did the APNU do for poor people?”

Phillip Gravesande pointed out the government’s tax-relief initiatives, highlighting, “If you were paying taxes after $100,000, you do not pay on that $30,000 now. So, the taxpayer is eased.”

Meanwhile, Maline Persaud praised the government’s support initiatives, writing, “At least every Guyanese is still benefiting in some areas like school vouchers, public assistance, disability grants, etc.”