Implementing ‘productive failure’ in everyday life

WE often emphasise the importance of success while simultaneously highlighting the fact that failure is not an option. Despite this, failure is prevalent in everyday life situations. We are constantly reminded that failure is to be avoided at all costs. I am writing this column because I am tired of seeing people run away from having the conversation about failure and how it can be used as an opportunity for growth and improvement. In many cultures and societies, failure is seen as a shameful, embarrassing, or negative experience.

There is a concept known as “productive failure,” which is defined as a way of encouraging others to embrace failure as a tool for learning and growth. A professor by the name of Manu Kapur is widely known for his “productive failure” concept, which he introduced in the context of educational theory. Traditional learning methods emphasise that students are typically given problem-solving strategies before tackling problems. In contrast, productive failure advocates for a method where students are encouraged to work on difficult tasks without prior instruction. The goal is to allow students to struggle, make mistakes, and experience failure as a natural part of the learning process.

The key concepts of Kapur’s model are: struggling with a problem, reflecting on mistakes, teaching after failure, learning through conceptual change, and encouraging a growth mindset. A perfect example of this concept is when Michael Jordan was dismissed from his high school basketball team. His coach at the time was not confident in his ability to play basketball. Today, Michael Jordan is known as the world’s greatest athlete in basketball, and this is because of his resilience. He did not give up. Instead, he used his “failure” as a tool to improve his skills.

The key aspect of productive failure is the reflection that comes after failure. It is important to reflect on your actions and understand the whys, hows, or whats in the choices you made, and then explore possible solutions for the future. Most of the time, the first thought is to give up. It is during this reflection stage that proves the most vital. Can you imagine what would’ve happened if Michael Jordan had not reflected on his actions and implemented solutions? He would’ve probably given up, and the world would’ve never heard of or seen his talent.

As such, I would encourage you all to take time to understand what went wrong and how you can make more informed or improved decisions. The world is not meant to be perfect, and as such, it is okay to not get everything right—all at once. It’s okay if you get a B, even if you wanted all As in a semester. It’s okay if you did not get the first job you applied for. It’s okay if your first business idea did not generate enough profit. It’s okay.

There should be no shame or guilt in failing. You should not weigh your personality down based on a failure either. I know it is always easier said than done, but at the end of the day, where success is present—failure often is too. You would seldom find people with success stories who did not fall once or twice before they reached over their mountain of success. What matters the most is your resilience to withstand failure and to get back on your feet to try again. To turn failure into “productive failure” requires a change in perspective.

Failure can be an opportunity for learning, growth, and innovation. In life, people encounter significant setbacks, but it is how they analyse, learn, and adapt to these setbacks that determines our path forward. Ultimately, these failures pave the way for greater successes, showing that the path to achievement is often built upon the foundation of past mistakes.