Budget 2025: $18.9 billion set aside to strengthen constitutional bodies

The PPP/C government has reaffirmed its commitment to good governance with specific emphasis on issues that relate to the inclusion, transparency, accountability of public officials and integrity. During his presentation of the 2025 budget on Friday, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh stated: “Our government is committed to practising good governance on behalf of all Guyanese People.”

He stated that this will be achieved through “inclusion, participation, transparency and accountability in accordance with the Constitution; protecting the separation of powers; ensuring the effective functioning of constitutional bodies; building a responsive bureaucracy, and; providing resources to transform the daily lives of people and upholding the integrity of public officials.”

Moreover, he highlighted the government’s dedication to ensuring the effective functioning of constitutional bodies, which are integral to oversight and transparency.”

Since the PPP/C returned to office in August 2020, Dr Singh pointed out that several key commissions, including the Guyana Elections Commission, the Ethnic Relations Commission, the Rights Commissions, the Public Procurement Commission, and the Judicial Service Commission, have been reconstituted and supported with substantial funding, to advance their mandates.

“In 2025, $18.9 billion is budgeted to further enhance their capacity for greater accountability. Mr. Speaker, the Integrity Commission continues to receive strong support to enforce the Integrity Commission Act, while work commenced on drafting revisions aimed at improving reporting mechanisms and penalties for non-compliance,” he told the House.

In this regard, the sum of $112.5 million is allocated for the Integrity Commission in 2025.

The Minister further noted that the 21-member Constitutional Reform Commission, established in 2022, is continuing its efforts to review and propose amendments to the Constitution to align with the nation’s evolving governance needs. To support this work, $218.9 million has been allocated for 2025. Dr. Singh also noted Guyana’s proactive engagement in international anti-corruption and human rights initiatives. “In 2024, Guyana was reviewed in the 6th cycle of the Inter-American Convention against Corruption and by the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council on the International Convention on Civil and Political Rights. Guyana also joined the Regional Platform to Fast-Track the Implementation of the United Nations Convention against Corruption in the Caribbean and, by extension, globally.”

In 2024, he said Guyana gained regional attention for hosting the Annual Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Conference and introducing the International Human Rights Certificate Programme.

Dr Singh said: “These initiatives, spearheaded by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, are the first of their kind in the Caribbean and underscore the government’s commitment to strengthening awareness and participation in human rights and anti-corruption efforts.” Building on these initiatives in 2025, Minister Singh affirmed, “we aim to build on these initiatives to demonstrate our ongoing commitment to fostering transparency, accountability, and good governance for the benefit of all Guyanese.” The 2025 Budget reflects the PPP/C government’s strategic vision of strengthening institutions, empowering constitutional bodies, and enhancing mechanisms to uphold democratic values, benefiting the entire nation.