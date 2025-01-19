166 entries received for Guyana Energy Conference inaugural Essay Competition

The inaugural Essay Competition for the Guyana Energy Conference & Supply Chain Expo (GECSCE), launched in October 2024, attracted commendable support from the nation’s secondary school students. With the extended deadline closing on January 15, an impressive total of 166 entries meeting all guidelines were received from 49 schools.

Chairman of the Guyana Energy Conference, Mr Anthony Whyte noted his satisfaction with the representation of Guyana’s youths in this contest that will see one student from the CAPE or Form 5 level being awarded a US$10,000 scholarship to advance their academic success.

The Chairman said, “With this being our first essay competition, I am truly heartened by the overwhelming support we have received from our students. They tackled important subjects that require innovative solutions on building their communities and leveraging our natural resources for sustainable development.”

He added, “Our partners at the Ministry of Education will now begin the task of judging the submissions and selecting our winners for each category. As we await those results, I want every student to know that we value your efforts. You all did your best, and for that, I extend my heartfelt congratulations for your perspectives. I can assure you; we will continue to work with our partners in creating more opportunities that celebrate your voices.”

As for One Communications, the exclusive private sector partner on this initiative, it was keen to note that it remains committed to fostering innovation and awareness in the energy sector.

“We are excited to see the ideas and creativity brought forward by participants and look forward to the judging process as we celebrate the bright minds that will shape Guyana’s sustainable future,” said Diangelly Singh, Marketing Manager, One Communications.

Overall, the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo extends its appreciation to the teachers and the Education Ministry for their efforts in this process. We look forward to presenting the awards to our young leaders on February 18th, 2025.