BANKS DIH has reported a 17.76 per cent increase in its after-tax profits for the year 2024 amounting to some $10.563 billion.

This was disclosed in the Chairman of the Board of Director of Banks DIH, Clifford Reis’ report of the Banks DIH Holdings Inc.

According to the report, the overall performance of the group improved by recording a profit before tax of $16.979 billion compared to $14.509 billion in 2023, which is an increase of $2.470 billion.

Profit before tax for the period of October 1, 2023 to July 18, 2024 was $10.544 billion, while the profit before tax for the period of July 19, 2024 to September 30, 2024 was $2.858 billion, which resulted in an overall profit before tax of $13.402 billion compared to the $11.393 billion in 2023.

Reflecting on the year, Reis in the report stated that the revenue growth has exceeded expectations, with a remarkable increase of 11 per cent and a net profit increase of 17.76 per cent compared to the last year.

“This achievement is a testament to our commitment, dedication and the strategic initiatives we implemented in 2024,” the report said.

Looking ahead, it was noted that there is cause to celebrate the resilience of the group in overcoming the many challenges encountered.

“Looking forward to the 2025 financial year and beyond, we aim to unlock the full potential of our global-brand portfolio, while solidifying our reputation as a consumer-focused entity,” Reis said in the report.