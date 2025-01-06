‘I am asking for political responsibility, not political power’

–President Ali rallies Lindeners to support continued development

–highlights push for sustainable investments across Region 10

POINTING to massive plans to accelerate investments and stimulate wealth, President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, on Sunday morning, engaged a gathering at Victory Valley, Linden, Region Ten, where he shared his unity-based philosophy aimed at uplifting the lives of citizens.

The Head of State had journeyed to the Mining Town to inspect the ongoing construction works for the new Mackenzie-Wismar Bridge. Shortly after the inspection, several citizens mustered nearby to engage with the President.

And though the region is historically known as a stronghold of the Peoples National Congress/Reform (PNC/R), the leader of the People Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) administration was welcomed by a large crowd.

“My philosophy is that all are invited onboard of this ship. This is not an exclusionary ship, this is an inclusionary ship that must move forward, safely with every member of its crew being part of the journey forward,” the President said.

He candidly asked Lindeners to support the PPP/C as it seeks re-election at the general polls this year, highlighting his administration’s goal of advancing development through political responsibility.

The PPP/C, Dr. Ali said, is not seeking power, but rather the support to continue the rapid transformation and development of Region 10 and Guyana at large.

He related: “We are a political entity, you have never given us the political responsibility here in Linden and Region 10; all we seek is not power, we seek your support so that we can win here and the political responsibility to show you what good, committed, selfless, political leadership can further bring to your region.

“I am asking for political responsibility by your support, not political power,” he reiterated, emphasising the difference between the two, noting that the government is seeking to build a foundation of trust.

In this regard, the government he noted will look to also eradicate elements of division in its pursuit of a sustainable future.

“No force that seeks to spread hate, division and destroy our society has a place in the modern transformative Guyana that we are building,” the Head of State said.

‘SUSTAINABLE INVESTMENT’

Already, the government has outlined a vision to generate long-term sustainable investments in Linden. With heavy focus being placed on local tourism, it is the President’s belief continued investments in this regard would see vast wealth being created for the region.

He said: “We have to bring long-term sustainable investments …and that is why we are marketing Linden for a major tourism investment. People come, people spend, business doing, you growing, wealth creating.”

The government’s ‘people centred leadership,’ he said, is a testimony that the PPP/C does not simply preach of love for the people but demonstrate it.

Several massive infrastructure projects are ongoing and have been earmarked in and around Region Ten. Some of these include the rehabilitation of Linden-Soesdyke Highway, the construction of Guyana’s first smart city—Silica City along the highway, the construction of Linden to Mabura Hill road and several others.

He noted that the investments that have already been made in the region are linked to a vision of long-term sustainably.

“You will see how it will stimulate other investments. How it will create new wealth… I can tell you from 2020 to now, there are many, hundreds of homes that I can point to in Linden that is either improving, rehabilitating or being built from scratch,” the President said.

He added: “The Linden-Soesdyke Highway is going to be modern highway; we are going to connect it with the new highway, all the way to Georgetown. That highway is coming to Land of Canan, then we are going to do Silica City. You know what that does for Linden, the value creation. The value of your property, the value of your land here will continue to go up, it will not go down.”

Since assuming office in 2020, the PPP/C administration has invested more than $5.8 billion in housing for Linden; this was more than 600 per cent than the last government did in their five years in office.

Further, with the government’s miscellaneous road programme some $7.6 billion was invested in building 535 community roads, with almost all of these projects being awarded to local contractors.

These projects, along with other massive ongoing works in Linden, are part of the investment of $96 billion, which is less than 0.3 per cent of what the previous administration spent during its tenure in office.