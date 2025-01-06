Housing drive in Linden to accelerate with regularisation of 11 areas this year –Croal says

SOME 11 areas have been identified for regularisation in Linden this year, Housing and Water Minister Collin Croal has said.

The minister on Sunday accompanied President, Dr Irfaan Ali to an impromptu gathering at Victory Valley in Region 10.

Croal told residents that the government has already outlined plans for a massive housing expansion in the mining town.

He said: “There is one mandate from our President, and that is to work tirelessly every day to enhance the lives of our people.”

Croal related that a mandate has been given for the ministry to clear all the arrears of the pending applications in Linden, while the 11 areas earmarked for regularisation will see just about 800 lots being regularised.

“There is one thing our President has charged us to do, and that is to work hard every single day to make the lives of the people of Guyana better,” Croal said, drawing attention to the inclusive nature of their governance.

Minister Croal added: “There is one mandate from our President, and that is to work tirelessly every day to enhance the lives of our people.”

Highlighting the achievements under the current administration, Croal lauded the success of “Operation Cleanup,” a campaign spearheaded by President Ali, aimed not only at cleaning up public spaces, but also at securing legal ownership for land occupants.

“We are working diligently to ensure people have ownership of the land they occupy,” the minister said, adding that the initiative is helping to formalise settlements across the region.

In particular, Croal pointed to the progress made in areas such as New Hope and Blueberry Hill.

“In 2024 alone, over 750 individuals in Region 10 have received land titles, a clear demonstration of our administration’s commitment to providing land and proper infrastructure for Guyanese,” he said.

The minister also took the opportunity to draw a stark contrast with the performance of the previous government. He noted that during the five-year period from 2015 to 2020, fewer than 300 land allocations were made in Region 10, with no effort to regularise settlements.

“In just four years, this government has allocated over 1,600 plots of land in Region 10,” Croal proudly stated, noting: “This demonstrates our unwavering commitment to the people of Linden.”

Looking ahead, the government plans to regularise areas in Siberian, Silver Hill, New Hope, and Green Valley.

Croal said: “We want everyone to have a comfortable life. In all of these areas it costs money to develop the land, the drainage, the infrastructure work.”