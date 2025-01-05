Gov’t developing new national housing policy

THE Ministry of Housing and Water is formulating a comprehensive national housing policy to fulfil its commitment to provide every Guyanese family with access to home ownership.

The Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, made the disclosure at the ministry’s end-of-year press conference on Friday last.

“This is to ensure that we can raise the level of standard of living for our people. That housing policy, as I speak, is to ensure that persons are able to have safe, affordable and adequate housing in various communities that are serviced by the relevant infrastructure. That is what we want to achieve,” the minister said.

Minister Croal revealed that a consultant is currently drafting a new housing policy. The document is expected to be submitted to the ministry next week, after which it will be presented to cabinet for approval.

“Once we have that approval to move onwards to the national level, it will be adopted at the parliamentary level,” he said.

The comprehensive housing policy includes a review of existing programmes, policies and processes implemented by the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA). Stakeholder consultation has already been conducted with feedback and needs assessments are being compiled to shape the policy.

The government is also working on another key initiative ─ the Strategy for Informal Settlement, Upgrading and Prevention. This undertaking seeks to advance regularisation exercises and curb squatting countrywide.

The first phase of this plan has been completed and is set to be presented to cabinet this month. This phase involved a 100 per cent analysis with plans to pilot the strategy in Region Three before expanding to other regions. (DPI)