News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Search
Close this search box.
E - Papers
E - Papers
Gov’t developing new national housing policy
Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal
Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal

THE Ministry of Housing and Water is formulating a comprehensive national housing policy to fulfil its commitment to provide every Guyanese family with access to home ownership.
The Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, made the disclosure at the ministry’s end-of-year press conference on Friday last.

“This is to ensure that we can raise the level of standard of living for our people. That housing policy, as I speak, is to ensure that persons are able to have safe, affordable and adequate housing in various communities that are serviced by the relevant infrastructure. That is what we want to achieve,” the minister said.

Minister Croal revealed that a consultant is currently drafting a new housing policy. The document is expected to be submitted to the ministry next week, after which it will be presented to cabinet for approval.

“Once we have that approval to move onwards to the national level, it will be adopted at the parliamentary level,” he said.

The comprehensive housing policy includes a review of existing programmes, policies and processes implemented by the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA). Stakeholder consultation has already been conducted with feedback and needs assessments are being compiled to shape the policy.

The government is also working on another key initiative ─ the Strategy for Informal Settlement, Upgrading and Prevention. This undertaking seeks to advance regularisation exercises and curb squatting countrywide.

The first phase of this plan has been completed and is set to be presented to cabinet this month. This phase involved a 100 per cent analysis with plans to pilot the strategy in Region Three before expanding to other regions. (DPI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.