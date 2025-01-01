Pensioners countrywide celebrate new year with gov’t cash grant

AS the clock winds down to the new year, many pensioners under the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) are celebrating with joy and anticipation. The Government of Guyana is in the midst of distributing one-off cash grants, a significant initiative aimed at enhancing the quality of life for its citizens. The distribution began on December 30, 2024, and will continue until January 3, 2025, reaching pensioners across Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, Six, and 10.

The government’s commitment to improving the welfare of its citizens is evident in this initiative, which is part of a broader effort that injects over $60 billion into the pockets of Guyanese. The disbursement of cheques has created a bustling atmosphere at the NIS office on Winter Place, Brickdam, Georgetown, where crowds of eager pensioners lined up to either uplift or verify their grants.

Among those in line was 64-year-old Chahiraj Singh of Covent Garden on the East Bank of Demerara. Singh praised the NIS staff for their efficient service, stating, “They are doing an excellent job in ensuring that pensioners receive their grants. I hope they continue to be just as excellent as this period continues.” His sentiments were echoed by 68-year-old Myrtle Newton, who described her experience as “cool.” Arriving early, she patiently waited under the tent before receiving her cheque. “Overall, it was an orderly process,” she smiled, reflecting her satisfaction with the day’s proceedings.

Winston John, a resident of Circuitville, Yarrowkabra, along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, also shared his happiness about receiving the grant just in time for the new year. “I’m very happy to be receiving my grant,” he said, joining his fellow pensioners in expressing gratitude for the timely support.

As the distribution continues, pensioners are reminded to bring valid identification, such as an ID card or passport, to collect their grants. Those who missed the initial registration period will have a chance to register in January 2025, with further details about registration sites to be announced.

To facilitate a smoother process, pensioners can check the status of their grants in advance using the online tracking link: https://cg.gov.gy/track.

The cash-grant initiative not only reflects the government’s dedication to enhancing the well-being of Guyanese citizens, but it also ensures that senior members of society can enter the new year with a sense of financial security and support. As the pensioners celebrate this new year, they do so with the knowledge that they are valued and supported by their government.