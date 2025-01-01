Counter-trafficking initiatives flourish as Guyana strengthens support systems

THE Counter-Trafficking-in-Persons (C-TIP) Department under the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security (MHSSS) has launched several programmes aimed at raising awareness about human trafficking and enhancing measures to combat it. In a year-end press conference, Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud, highlighted the department’s proactive initiatives and significant achievements over the past year.

Minister Persaud revealed that the C-TIP Department conducted 25 raids throughout the year, successfully identifying several alleged and suspected victims of trafficking. She emphasised the importance of expanding and strengthening shelter programmes for trafficking victims, ensuring they receive the support needed to recover and reintegrate into society.

“We have maintained a Tier One ranking for seven consecutive years in our efforts against human trafficking. This reflects our commitment to excellence in collaboration with our partners, particularly the Ministry of Home Affairs,” said Minister Persaud. She noted that a task force is actively working on a national plan that will be revamped to enhance efforts in addressing trafficking and related crimes.

From a personal standpoint, Minister Persaud shared her extensive outreach efforts, having visited 60 communities across Guyana. Through these engagements, the ministry connected with nearly 20,000 individuals, raising awareness about available services and gathering valuable feedback on the ground.

“Feedback is extremely important,” the minister stated, highlighting the need for both social media and direct communication to improve the ministry’s efficiency and effectiveness.

The C-TIP Department was established in 2005 with the primary goal of combating human trafficking and reducing its prevalence in Guyana. With ongoing efforts and a commitment to community engagement, the ministry aims to further its impact in the fight against this grave violation of human rights.