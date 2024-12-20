Top brass of Police Force ‘most qualified’ in Guyana’s history

–President Ali says as Hicken, deputy commissioners officially sworn in

NEWLY-appointed Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken and his deputies are the most qualified, both professionally and academically, in the history of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces President Dr. Irfaan Ali has said.

Hicken, who has acted in the role since March 2022, was sworn in as Commissioner of Police at State House on Thursday.

He will be supported by several deputies, namely Wendell Blanhum, Errol Watts, Fizul Karimbaksh, Simon McBean, and Ravindradat Budhram, who all took their oath as well on Thursday.

President Ali, during his address at the swearing-in ceremony, noted that the new appointments will add value to law enforcement and the country’s security architecture.

The President pointed out that as the country’s economy continues to expand, tremendous focus will be placed on how law enforcement also adapts. As such, he proudly boasted that the current top brass is among the most professionally and academically qualified.

“Now, some of the finest lawyers; some of the finest trainers, legal minds that make up the complement, management strategist, by academic qualification and experience… there has never been a time in the life and the history of the Guyana Police Force when we have had this level of academic quality,” Dr. Ali said.

He related that Hicken and all of the newly appointed Deputy Commissioners have shown great temperament, with careers spanning decades in law enforcement.

“They work in different regions of the country, under different circumstances, tested on the different occasions. But their strength not only lies in the hands of God or in their faith, but in their love for the protection of the Constitution,” the President added.

He reiterated that the appointments were made with confidence in their ability to uphold the Constitution, and protect the people.

CONSTITUTION WAS ‘METICULOUSLY’ UPHELD

Meanwhile, Dr. Ali noted that the Constitution was ‘meticulously’ followed in the appointment of the ‘Top Cop’.

“I have also fulfilled my constitutional requirement for the appointment of the Commissioner of Police, and every aspect of the appointment has been meticulously followed as prescribed by the Constitution. Consultation; everything,” he related.

The Commander-in-Chief further highlighted that having these substantive positions filled is crucial to the leadership and stability of the local police force.

Prior to the appointments, President Ali had written to the Opposition Leader, Aubrey Norton, who had opposed Hicken’s appointment.

Norton had then challenged the extension of the then acting Top Cop’s term at the local courts, but the case was dismissed by Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George, SC.

The case, which was filed on August 22, 2023, by the Dexter Todd and Associates Law Firm, contended that President Dr. Irfaan Ali lacked the legal authority to prolong the term of acting ‘Top Cop’ Clifton Hicken. Hicken turned 55 on July 22, 2023, and, by a letter dated July 21, 2023, the Head of Sate extended his term in office.

A statement from the Attorney-General’s Chambers following the dismissal of the case, stated that the President had extended Hicken’s term based on the Police Service Commission (PSC)’s recommendation under Section 2(b) of the Constitution (Prescribed Matters) Act, Chapter 27:12.

This provision reads: “The…Commissioner of Police shall vacate their respective offices on attaining the age of … fifty-five years respectively: Provided that – 1 (b) the President, acting on the recommendation of the Police Service Commission may permit a Commissioner of Police, who has attained the age of fifty-five years to continue in office until he has attained such later age, not exceeding sixty years, as may (before the Commissioner of Police has attained the age of fifty-five years) have been agreed with the Commissioner of Police…”

After reviewing written submissions and oral arguments from both sides, the Chief Justice agreed with the AG’s arguments, and ruled, among other things, that the framers of the Constitution envisioned that the statutory provisions that are applicable to a substantive Commissioner of Police would also apply to an acting Commissioner of Police, the Attorney- General’s Chambers statement had explained.