Police block Brutus at Guyana-Brazil border

–in incident involving motor vehicle with Brazilian registration

THE Ministry of Home Affairs has said it has been made aware of an incident that occurred on Monday, December 16, 2024, involving a vehicle with Brazilian registration number NUK 8E96.

The vehicle was intercepted by law enforcement officers as it approached the Takutu Bridge in Lethem, Region Nine, attempting to depart Guyana for Brazil allegedly without reporting to immigration authorities.

Upon inspection, the passenger in the vehicle was identified as Calvin Brutus, Assistant Commissioner of Police, who is currently on administrative leave. Brutus is also an Attorney-at-Law.

According to the ministry, Brutus is under a court order that prohibits him from leaving the jurisdiction due to criminal charges stemming from ongoing investigations into alleged financial crimes.

Following the interception, Brutus was promptly informed by the police that he could not leave the country. He subsequently returned to Ogle from Lethem on a flight on December 16, 2024. The Ministry of Home Affairs has assured the public that further investigations into this incident are underway.

It said that appropriate responses will be taken in full accordance with the law. The ministry emphasised that it remains unwavering in its commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that all individuals adhere to legal and procedural requirements.

Brutus is currently facing over 200 criminal charges in relation to financial misconduct involving more than $800 million.

Brutus and his co-accused, including his wife, Adonika Aulder face serious allegations of money laundering, which, if proven, could see them facing lengthy jail time and hefty fines. Prosecutors alleged Brutus used his position as acting Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration) to divert public funds into questionable projects, with a significant portion allegedly redirected for personal gain.

Investigations revealed that Brutus and his wife, Adonika Aulder allegedly acquired substantial funds through unlawful means, which they then attempted to disguise in multiple bank accounts. Of this amount, $300 million is associated with properties and other assets belonging to Brutus and his wife. The remaining $500 million has been frozen in several bank accounts belonging to Brutus, his wife, their businesses, and their four-year-old son.

Charges were recommended for the accused persons by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions following an extensive probe by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU). Brutus has maintained his innocence, asserting that the charges are fabricated. He has maintained that the money in question represented his savings accumulated over the years, as well as wedding and holiday gifts from family and friends.

Brutus has been released on bail amounting to over $16 million, while his co-accused have also posted substantial cash bail. As part of their bail conditions, they are required to report to the police regularly and surrender their passports to the court. However, an exception has been made for Brutus’s wife, who is currently pregnant.