Guyana, other Caribbean nations to benefit from new Canadian ‘skills fund’

CANADA is strengthening its partnership with the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) nations to address the region’s development challenges through education and workforce training.

On Thursday, Ahmed Hussen, Canada’s Minister of International Development announced that the country will contribute up to CAD$3 million to establish the Caribbean Future Skills Fund.

According to a press release from the Canadian Government, this initiative aims to build a workforce capable of capitalising on technological innovation, ultimately contributing to sustainable and inclusive economic growth in the Caribbean.

Canada’s commitment is in line with the vision of CARICOM leaders, including Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali, Grenada’s Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell, and Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Mottley.

These regional leaders are advocating for a regional fund designed to provide Caribbean youth with valuable skills and create viable employment opportunities.

In the initial phase, the Government of Canada will work closely with Caribbean leaders, CARICOM institutions, and both Canadian and Caribbean technical and vocational institutions, as well as private sector partners, to explore the fund’s setup and delivery.

Planned activities will include labour market assessments and the launch of pilot programmes to test the fund’s impact.

Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau emphasised commitment to the Caribbean, saying: “Canada stands with our Caribbean partners in building a resilient and sustainable future for all. The Caribbean Future Skills Fund will contribute to economic development while empowering communities to thrive. Together, we are investing in a brighter future for generations to come.”

Meanwhile, Minister Hussen noted that building technical and vocational skills is critical for youth to thrive in the workforce: “The development of technical and vocational skills is essential for young people to become active participants in the workforce. Through this investment we are helping to create sustainable employment opportunities for them, contributing to the Caribbean region’s economic growth, resilience, and prosperity.”

Leaders across the Caribbean have praised the initiative as a step forward in creating a brighter future for their youth.

President Mohamed Irfaan Ali welcomed the announcement, stating: “Guyana welcomes news of Canada’s commitment to establish a fund that will unlock new opportunities for youth from the Caribbean and promote inclusive high-quality education and training. This partnership reflects our shared vision for long-term reliable economic growth and success.”

Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell of Grenada also expressed his support, saying: “Canada’s leadership to create a Caribbean Future Skills Fund is a significant step towards building a more resilient youth workforce. Together we will empower the people of Grenada and youth from across the Caribbean with the skills needed for present and future employment while addressing brain drain, greater opportunities for women, marginalized and at-risk groups, especially young men.”

Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados highlighted the importance of the partnership in unlocking the full potential of Caribbean youth: “This partnership with Canada helps unlock the full potential of young people in Barbados. By supporting skills development and opportunities for jobs, this initiative will build a stronger and more inclusive economy in the Caribbean region.”

The Caribbean Future Skills Fund is expected to be a vital step in building a skilled workforce that will support the region’s economic growth and resilience in the years to come.

Canada has supported technical and vocational education and training in the Caribbean for many years. In February 2024, Canada announced a $9.5 million contribution to Guyana’s One Guyana Digital Skills Development Program to train young Guyanese for the digital economy.

Since 2019, Canada has supported the $18.75 million Skills to Access the Green Economy project, which aims to create a skilled workforce for climate-related sectors in Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica and Saint Lucia.

Minister Hussen travelled twice to the Caribbean in 2024, participating most recently at the 47th meeting of the CARICOM Heads of State and Government in Grenada in July 2024. He also hosted the 54th meeting of the Caribbean Development Bank Board of Governors in Ottawa in June 2024.