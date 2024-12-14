Protecting the prosperity of Guyana is a shared responsibility–Minister Indar says

TO drive development and ensure continuous prosperity in Guyana, citizens must recognise their shared responsibility to improve the country and safeguard its infrastructure and natural resources.

This message was emphasised by the Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar during his address at the annual awards ceremony of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI).

The event was held on Thursday evening at the Marriott Hotel.

The minister’s call resonated strongly with all those present, including his Cabinet colleagues Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson and Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water Susan Rodrigues.

Other notable attendees like GCCI President Kester Hutson and members of the diplomatic corps were also present.

Minister Indar urged citizens to actively contribute to the creation of a clean, vibrant Guyana characterised by modern infrastructure, a thriving investment climate, and a patriotic populace.

He encouraged focusing on problem-solving and fostering positivity rather than engaging in complaints or negativity.

“Anger is not a plan and venting is not a strategy…these problems are everybody’s problems and require all of us to solve them too,” he said.

The minister further stated, “If we want to grow as a country we can’t just want to grow as a country where you see physical things but [growth in] ourselves…Wherever you go, whatever you do, whatever job you have, whatever room you’re sitting in…be that thing that can change, be that thing that can [inspire] change when you leave the room.”

Thus far, the government has significantly changed the lives of several Guyanese by providing over 1,000 houses to financially challenged individuals in 2024.

Efforts to foster a healthy investment climate have also been made as the government actively pursues more policy interventions and other initiatives aimed at easing the challenges associated with shipping and trade routes.

Already, the government negotiated an agreement with Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados to allow the transport of over 54 goods that were previously deemed challenging to transport between the countries.

This agreement is complete with a normalised customs and immigration procedure.

Additionally, plans to establish a regional ferry between Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana and Barbados are also in the works.

Regarding maritime transport costs, the government has taken the pre-COVID freight rates and added the cost and insurance to get a smaller taxable value so the cost of goods landing in Guyana does not include a massively increased freight rate.

The minister further incited the members of GCCI to assist in formulating response initiatives to issues affecting Guyana’s business environment and fostering a stable economic environment where local businesses can profit and Guyana’s economy continues to thrive.

As Guyana continues to experience unprecedented growth and transformation, the government is emphasising the importance of co-operation and participation from citizens to nurture, protect and cherish the country. (DPI)