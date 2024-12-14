Guyana celebrates success of first male medical physicist

–Javin Luke earns prestigious recognition in global medical physics programme

IN a proud moment for Guyana’s healthcare and education sectors, Javin Luke, an engineer within the Ministry of Health, has been recognised as the best graduating student of the 10th Cycle of International Students at the International Centre for Theoretical Physics (ICTP), University of Trieste, Italy.

His achievement marks a historic milestone as he becomes Guyana’s first male Medical Physicist and the Ministry of Health’s first in-house specialist in this critical field.

Luke graduated with top honours from the prestigious Master of Advanced Studies in Medical Physics programme, excelling not only in his coursework but also in his thesis defence, which earned maximum points. His thesis, titled “Development of an updated quality control protocol (QCP) for fixed-type digital X-ray equipment managed by Ospedale di Circolo, Varese, Italy,” showcases his commitment to advancing healthcare technology.

The Permanent Mission of Guyana to the United Nations Office and other International Organisations in Geneva, represented by Dr. Leslie Ramsammy, commended Luke for his extraordinary accomplishment. In a press release, Dr. Ramsammy highlighted the significance of Luke’s success, stating that his graduation from one of the world’s leading programs for medical physicists underscores the government’s dedication to elevating healthcare standards in the country.

“This achievement makes Javin the first male Guyanese to specialise in Medical Physics and marks a historic moment for Guyana,” Dr. Ramsammy noted, adding that Luke joins Ms. Petal Surujpaul as one of only two medical physicists in Guyana.

Luke’s expertise comes at a pivotal time for Guyana, which is undergoing a significant overhaul of its radiology and diagnostic services. Public hospitals across the country are being equipped with digital X-ray machines, while new hospitals will feature CT scanners and MRI machines to enhance diagnostic capabilities.

The government’s forward-thinking approach to healthcare includes plans for a modern cancer diagnostic and treatment centre with nuclear capabilities, underscoring the critical need for local medical physicists. Medical physicists play an essential role in ensuring the safety and effectiveness of radiation treatments and diagnostic imaging, making Luke’s contributions vital to the nation’s healthcare advancement.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which sponsored Luke’s education, has also donated five mammography machines to Guyana. This partnership reflects the government’s commitment to leveraging international support to foster local talent and enhance healthcare services.

PERSEVERANCE AND PROGRESS

Luke’s success is a testament to his hard work and perseverance, as well as the government’s commitment to creating educational and professional pathways in critical areas of medicine and health technology. The Guyana Mission in Geneva celebrated Luke’s achievement, emphasising its significance for the country’s healthcare infrastructure.

“Luke’s skills will greatly benefit Guyana’s medical services and contribute to the advancement of health outcomes,” the release stated, thanking the IAEA for its support and reaffirming the government’s dedication to elevating healthcare standards.

As Guyana continues to invest in education and specialisation, Luke’s journey serves as an inspiration for others aspiring to make impactful contributions to the nation’s development. The Mission extended its congratulations to Javin Luke and wished him a successful career as a Medical Physicist.

This milestone not only highlights individual excellence but also reflects Guyana’s broader strides toward creating a robust, state-of-the-art healthcare system for its people.