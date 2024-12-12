Guyana being positioned as global leader in quality assurance

– as GNBS commissions US$12 M lab, admin building

THE newly commissioned Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) laboratory and administrative building is set to take local businesses to newer heights with enhanced capability brand development and certification.

The US$12 million facility located at the Sophia Exhibition Centre was on Wednesday officially commissioned by President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, who during a ceremonial address stated that the facility will carry with it accreditation that allows local products to fit into international markets.

He noted that the GNBS was among several key agencies that were necessary in the transformation, competitiveness and diversification of Guyana’s economy.

“As we move into manufacturing, industrial development, agro-processing, we have to be able to have in-house capacity, in-country capacity, and capability to do the testing, to do the accreditation of the products,” the Head of State said, adding : “This lab at this facility will carry with it the international accreditation that allows our local product[s] to fit into international market[s] by having accreditation here locally.

“Testing will be a crucial component of the facility, as it ensures there are measurable indicators for validation. There is a need for a reliable method of verification, and the facility will support these verification processes. Testing plays a significant role and when everything aligns, it provides products with a competitive advantage in the market. By adhering to top standards, obtaining certification will see the elevation of Guyanese products, which also serves as a form of branding.

“When you have certain ISO standards attached to your product, its branding is telling you your product is consistent with any other global product in this line, because you carry the same branding.”

He added: “If we are viewed as a destination, as a country that upholds the highest standard, then it helps our brand.”

According to Dr Ali, the government is also simultaneously investing in the human-resource capacity of the GNBS.

Meanwhile, Tourism, Industry and Commerce Minister Oneidge Walrond, in her remarks, noted that the opening of the facility represents a bold step in ensuring that Guyana is equipped with the tools needed to support the business community and protect consumers.

She pointed out that the GNBS has been helping business improve quality and consumer confidence through testing, certification and training.

“Certification is a powerful tool for building confidence in local products and services. Confidence, once again, this is obviously underpinning, because if people are not confident, they don’t buy into your products and services.”

She urged the local private sector and all other regulatory bodies to collaborate closely with the GNBS in a push to advance ‘Brand Guyana.’ “Together we can ensure that Guyana’s products and services not only meet, but exceed international standards.”

The facility will allow the GNBS to offer over 500 standards covering agriculture, energy, tourism and more.

“By embedding standards in our national psyche, we are creating a culture of influence that benefits citizens and businesses alike.”

The facility, she added, reflects government’s unwavering commitment to empowering the private sector, fostering public trust and positioning Guyana as a global leader in quality assurance.

Meanwhile, Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) country representative, Lorena Soloranao Salazar said the commissioning of the facility marks an important milestone in the collaboration between the IDB and Guyana in strengthening agencies to address the changing economic demands and increasing needs.

According to the IDB official, the new lab will be crucial in promoting diversity and delivering essential services across various sectors.

“This is a great example of how the country is aligning with international standards,” she said, asserting that the facility will set a new benchmark for excellence in the region.

She added, “Guyana is experiencing significant economic growth, primarily fuelled by the booming oil sector. At the same time, the country is committed to achieving sustainable development by diversifying its economy. The new laboratory will be instrumental in supporting this diversification by providing crucial services to a range of industries.

The facility which was funded by a loan from the IDB will see the verification of blood pressure monitors, MPG meters, and sound-level meters.

It will also provide testing services for construction materials, ensuring the strength and integrity of buildings, which is crucial for the country’s development.