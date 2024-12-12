FOLLOWING the arrival of a second power generation vessel in Guyana, anticipated to increase grid capacity by approximately 60 megawatts, engineers are diligently working to integrate this additional power before Christmas.

This was disclosed by Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Power and Light, Kesh Nandlall, who facilitated members of the media on a site visit at several locations where works are ongoing.

Nandlall noted that the new power ship. which arrived in Guyana’s waters on Tuesday, is docked at the Demerara Sugar Terminal, Ruimveldt.

To facilitate its connection to the local grid, a 3.9-kilometre double circuit 69 kV transmission line is currently under construction from Ruimveldt, where the ship is docked to GPL’s New Georgetown Substation.

“We have already constructed most of the line – the foundation and we are putting up most of the structures and we are making preparations to string the conductors right now,” Nandlall said.

On-site at the new Georgetown substation, the CEO pointed out that piles were being driven for the last two structures to connect the lines to the station.

Meanwhile, as the team moved to the Ruimveldt site where the ship is docked, works were moving apace on two structures which connect lines directly from the ship and further onto the double circuit line.

The CEO told members of the media, “A number of works are happening here, we are building out the wharfing facility all of this was just swamp land, this will be completed in a few days, they are now driving piles to build it out.”

With this, he affirmed that the works are progressing simultaneously to ensure that everything is in place to have the power added to the grid before Christmas.

The various structures to host the connecting lines, he indicated, will be completed by December 22 to have testing done and further facilitate the interconnection.

Meanwhile, Gaurav, one of the contractors attached to India-based firm, Kalpataru Projects International Limited, who indicated that the company is constructing the 3.9 km line, noted that works are around 70 per cent complete.

However, he disclosed, “We are working day and night to connect the line and we will deliver the power from the power ship to the substation before Christmas.”

Once fully connected, the vessel will supply an additional 60 megawatts of electricity, boosting GPL’s generation capacity within the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS).

This second power ship marks another important step in the government’s strategy to address electricity shortages and prepare the country for its growing energy needs.