Second power ship arrives in Guyana

GUYANA’S second power ship has arrived in local waters, and is en route to the Demerara River, where it will be docked and linked to the Guyana Power and Light (GPL)’s grid.

According to information from GPL, once fully connected, the vessel will supply an additional 60 megawatts of electricity, boosting GPL’s generation capacity within the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS).

This second power ship marks another important step in the government’s strategy to address electricity shortages, and prepare the country for its growing energy needs.

For the longer term, the government has its sights set on the Gas-to-Energy Project, which is expected to contribute an additional 300 megawatts to the national grid, once operational.

Since being elected to office in 2020, the PPP/C Government has implemented several initiatives, including the installation of 10 megawatts of emergency power, the operationalisation of 46.5 megawatts at the Garden of Eden plant in 2022, and the procurement of an additional 28.9 megawatts of power from Colombia. Together, these efforts are helping to ensure that Guyana’s energy sector can keep pace with the nation’s development.