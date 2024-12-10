Home Affairs Ministry signs $593M in contracts for infrastructural upgrades

THE Ministry of Home Affairs has taken a significant step toward enhancing public safety and operational efficiency by signing contracts worth over G$593 million for key infrastructural projects. Permanent Secretary Andre Ally officiated at the signing on Monday, marking a pivotal investment in capital works and facility upgrades aimed at advancing critical infrastructure across the country.

Among the major projects is the construction of an administrative building at Lusignan Prison in Region Four, awarded to AA Construction for G$165.9 million. Region Five will see the establishment of the Mahaicony Fire Station, a G$164.4 million project awarded to KNV Designs, Construction, and

Supplies. Additionally, Region Two will benefit from a new fire station at Onderneeming, to be constructed by Teon Peters Construction Services for G$174.1 million.

The ministry also approved several smaller projects aimed at repairing and upgrading existing facilities. These include repairs to the officers’ living quarters at Fairs Rust by Civil EC Engineering Solutions for G$7.2 million; upgrades to the Enmore Police Outpost for G$2.5 million, and the Clonbrook Police Outpost for G$2.6 million, both to be undertaken by V. Ramlal Contracting Service. Additionally, MS Trading will supply and install a fire pump for the Ministry of Home Affairs at a cost of G$2.6 million.

COMMITMENT TO QUALITY AND SAFETY

Addressing contractors at the signing ceremony, PS Ally underscored the government’s expectations for quality and adherence to safety standards. “Every worker must be equipped properly, and we expect the highest quality in execution within the budget and timelines,” he emphasised.

Ally also highlighted the pivotal role of project engineers and supervisors as liaisons, urging contractors to maintain open communication and address challenges promptly to ensure smooth project execution.

As the fiscal year nears its end, the ministry is accelerating the commencement of these projects to meet community needs effectively. The government’s commitment to these initiatives reflects its broader aim to foster development and enhance public infrastructure across Guyana.

These investments align with the ministry’s ongoing efforts to strengthen public-safety frameworks while fostering economic and social development through improved facilities and services.