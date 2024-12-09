Imam Bacchus and Sons brings families together for the holiday season

ON Friday evening, Imam Bacchus and Sons Limited in Affiance, Region Two, lit up a stunning 20-foot Christmas tree, officially ushering in the festive season and bringing families together in celebration.

This annual tradition, now in its fifth year, has become a much-anticipated event for the community.

Chief Executive Officer, Aadil Baksh, shared his joy at seeing families come out in large numbers to celebrate. “It’s always heartwarming to see the community come together for this event,” he said.

To make this year even more memorable, a carousel ride was introduced, delighting children and adding an extra layer of excitement to the festivities. Santa Claus and his cheerful elves made special appearances, greeting children and spreading holiday cheer. Hundreds of attendees enjoyed the giveaways and the chance to create cherished family memories.

Baksh highlighted the company’s commitment to giving back to the community, a tradition that spans over five decades since Imam Bacchus and Sons was founded in 1962. Known for its generosity during the rice harvest season and Christmas, the company continues to foster a spirit of sharing and togetherness.

“This event takes months of planning, but it’s worth every effort when we see the joy it brings,” Baksh said. “It’s about bringing the community together and making the holidays special for everyone.”

The evening was filled with laughter, excitement, and the magic of Christmas, reaffirming Imam Bacchus and Sons’ dedication to nurturing community bonds and creating lasting traditions.