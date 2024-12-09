News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Search
Close this search box.
E - Papers
E - Papers
Imam Bacchus and Sons brings families together for the holiday season
news-default

ON Friday evening, Imam Bacchus and Sons Limited in Affiance, Region Two, lit up a stunning 20-foot Christmas tree, officially ushering in the festive season and bringing families together in celebration.

This annual tradition, now in its fifth year, has become a much-anticipated event for the community.

Chief Executive Officer, Aadil Baksh, shared his joy at seeing families come out in large numbers to celebrate. “It’s always heartwarming to see the community come together for this event,” he said.

To make this year even more memorable, a carousel ride was introduced, delighting children and adding an extra layer of excitement to the festivities. Santa Claus and his cheerful elves made special appearances, greeting children and spreading holiday cheer. Hundreds of attendees enjoyed the giveaways and the chance to create cherished family memories.

Baksh highlighted the company’s commitment to giving back to the community, a tradition that spans over five decades since Imam Bacchus and Sons was founded in 1962. Known for its generosity during the rice harvest season and Christmas, the company continues to foster a spirit of sharing and togetherness.

“This event takes months of planning, but it’s worth every effort when we see the joy it brings,” Baksh said. “It’s about bringing the community together and making the holidays special for everyone.”

The evening was filled with laughter, excitement, and the magic of Christmas, reaffirming Imam Bacchus and Sons’ dedication to nurturing community bonds and creating lasting traditions.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.