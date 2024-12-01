Labour Ministry completes final offshore inspection for 2024

– Enhancing worker safety in Oil and Gas Industry

THE Ministry of Labour’s Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Department, in collaboration with the Department of Labour, has successfully conducted its final offshore inspection for 2024, bringing the total number of planned inspections to nine. This initiative aligns with the Ministry’s commitment to protecting workers’ rights and enhancing occupational safety in Guyana, particularly in the oil and gas sector.

The inspections took place on several drill ships, including the Stena Drill Max, Stena Carron, Noble Tom Madden, Noble Sam Croft, Noble Don Taylor, and Noble Bob Douglas. Additionally, the Floating Production and Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels—Liza Destiny, Liza Unity, and Liza Prosperity—were thoroughly assessed to ensure compliance with national safety standards.

On November 28, 2024, the final inspection was conducted aboard the FPSO Liza Prosperity. The team, comprised of Occupational Safety and Health Officer, Nazmoon Jafarally Prittipaul and Labour Officer Denise Duncan, aimed to evaluate compliance with the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Act 99:06, as well as international safety standards and national labour laws.

During the inspection, the officers reviewed essential Health, Safety, Security, and Environment (HSSE) policies, personnel training, emergency response systems, risk assessments, waste management practices, and record-keeping. They also addressed key topics including the National Minimum Wage Order, working conditions, overtime regulations, termination protocols, probationary periods, leave with pay, and the Labour Advice App with crew members.

This inspection provided a valuable opportunity for direct engagement between the Ministry’s representatives, management, and employees on board, ensuring all parties understood their roles and responsibilities under Guyana’s OSH Act and labour legislation. The Ministry is dedicated to enhancing safety standards and protecting workers’ rights, especially in critical sectors like oil and gas.

Officials expressed satisfaction with the compliance observed during the inspections, indicating a commitment to maintaining high safety standards in the industry. The Ministry of Labour plans to conduct follow-up inspections in 2025 and beyond, continuing its collaboration with industry stakeholders to foster safe and compliant workplaces for all employees.