80 acres currently being cleared at Mainstay/Whyaka for farming

RESIDENTS living in the Amerindian community of Mainstay/Whyaka in Region Two were, on Saturday, encouraged to continue to plant.

This call was made by Regional Chairperson, Vilma De Silva who said that the regional administration was currently assisting to clear 80 acres of land in the community.

The recent efforts in Mainstay/Whyaka to clear land for farming marks a significant step towards boosting agriculture and self-sufficiency within the community.

De Silva emphasised the importance of residents utilising the cleared lands to sustain their families and contribute to the community’s growth.

The chairperson said the cassava processing facility in the community is a key aspect of the development, offering farmers a guaranteed market for their produce.

The facility will produce items like garlic-flavoured biscuits, quinches, and cassareep, adding value to local cassava and enhancing the community’s economy.

Visitors will also be able to witness traditional cassava production, enriching the community’s appeal as a tourist destination.

De Silva said Infrastructure upgrades, including improved roads and water facilities, further strengthen Mainstay/Whyaka’s position as a thriving agricultural hub and a growing tourist hotspot.

“These developments highlight the government’s commitment to empowering indigenous communities in Region Two, promoting both self-sufficiency and regional tourism,” De Silva said.

De Silva added that Mainstay/Whyaka is transforming and is one of the hot spots for tourism in the region.

She said that once farmers continue to farm and put more lands under cultivation, they will be able to become self-sufficient.

Further, she said that once a farmer plan well, he will be able to support his family and also provide for the community.

“We are proud of Mainstay/Whyaka’s achievement. Many persons want to come to this community to relax; they can now see how cassava is made traditionally and, in addition, the water facility will be able to provide water,” she said.

She also said that the road leading to the community is upgraded and the drive is now a smooth one.

According to De Silva, the Government of Guyana is supporting indigenous communities to ensure they are self-sufficient, and can aide in tourism development.

She also pledged that the regional administration will continue to support the upgrading of all Amerindian communities in Region Two.

Meanwhile, Toshao Masha Williams said that she was happy for the interventions of the regional administration and the agencies which are partnering with the Mainstay Village Council (MVC).

Williams said the focus was on agri-tourism and ensuring that tourists who visit feel at home.