Topley out of T20 series
Reece Topley was forced off with a jarred right knee
(CMC) – England fast bowler Reece Topley will miss the final three matches of the ongoing T20 series against West Indies because of injury.
The 30-year-old left-arm pacer injured his knee in the opening T20I on Saturday and is set to fly home from St Lucia.

Topley jarred his right knee in his delivery stride during the series opener, and though he attempted to continue to bowl his over after a short rain delay, he left the field after bowling one more delivery and took no further part in the match.
In frustration, Topley picked up a chair and smashed it on the staircase handrail, resulting in him being fined 15 per cent of his match fee by the ICC.

It is the latest set-back in a career that has been littered with injuries.
During the 50-over World Cup in 2023 Topley broke his left index finger and also suffered a career-threatening stress fracture of the back, and a rolled ankle – sustained on a boundary sponge during a practice match in Brisbane – that ruled him out of England’s successful T20 World Cup campaign in 2022.

