62 educators benefit from mental health workshop

THE Ministry of Health’s, Mental Health Unit in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the Office of the President, recently held a two-day mental health training for teachers, to equip them with the skillset to improve the mental health and wellbeing of the school-age population.

Educators were trained to identify common mental health issues in school children, to provide basic mental health intervention techniques and to make referrals for further specialist intervention.

The workshop is an important example, highlighting the holistic impetus to improving the mental health of the Guyanese children and adolescents, through intersectoral collaboration.

Present at the training sessions were Mr. Akash Persaud, Senior Schools Guidance Counsellor attached to the Ministry of Education; Ms. Jessica Anthony, Public Health Officer attached to the Office of the President; Dr Timothy Morgan, Director of the Mental Health Unit and Dr Mark Constantine, Clinical Psychologist, both attached to the Ministry of Health. (MoH)