Guyana anticipates working closely, enhancing cooperation with Trump-led gov’t – President Ali says

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali has said that Guyana is looking forward to working closely with the incoming Donald Trump administration to further strengthen the existing robust ties with the US. The President made this announcement as part of his congratulatory message to Trump, who was elected the 47th President of the United States of America. Trump secured victory in the 2024 US presidential election, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris. It was reported that the president-elect is swiftly moving forward with plans for his new administration. The transition period, which lasts 75 days until

Inauguration day on January 20, will involve filling approximately 4,000 government positions. Guyana’s relationship with the United States has significantly strengthened since 2020. The relationship has been characterised by growing economic, political, security, and cultural

ties.