Gov’t to debunk opposition’s ‘lies’, advance relations with Trump administration –Dr. Jagdeo says

THE ‘lies’ perpetuated by opposition forces in previous discussions with the outgoing US administration will be debunked by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government, as it advances work and relations with the incoming Donald Trump-led government, PPP General Secretary Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo has said.

“We believe that the United States of America is a very close partner of Guyana, and therefore we have to work to build that partnership continuously. We would also work with his administration to debunk a lot of the lies being peddled by some forces, including the opposition,” he said.

“For the past several years, they have been meeting US government officials, and have been telling a bunch of lies to them. Almost every mission that comes to Guyana is from the United States of America; they have a standard mantra,” he told media operatives during his weekly press conference at Freedom House on Thursday, when he also congratulated Trump on his election as the 47th President of the US.

The PPP/C government has had to address several instances of misinformation spread by the APNU+AFC on the international stage, in an effort to defend its record on implementing measures to benefit Guyanese citizens.

Referencing some of the opposition “lies” that will be addressed with the Trump administration, Dr. Jagdeo said: “They have a standard mantra: The PPP is racist, the PPP is corrupt, the PPP is incompetent, the PPP squanders oil and money, and the PPP doesn’t like the United States of America; this is

their standard narrative. For every mission that comes to Guyana, I can predict what they will say to them.

“And, of course, the facts are very different; and we have also been meeting with those officials to set the record straight. So, I think those officials are pretty much aware of their transgressions, because what I say here at the press conference, we also speak to them about this; their transgressions on procurement, and the systemic improvements that we have made to enhance the procurement in Guyana.”

Dr. Jagdeo highlighted transparency in the PPPC’s governance as evidence of their commitment to fairness, referencing, as one example, the publicly accessible data on the National Procurement and Tender Board Administration (NPTAB) website.

He contrasted this with the APNU+AFC’s five-year tenure, during which, he claims, contract details were withheld from public view in violation of Guyana’s Procurement Act.

“We’re on the NPTAB website; if you look at the five years of procurement under APNU, you will see not a single bit of information as is required by law. The Procurement Act of Guyana says that after a contract has been awarded within a specified time period, the administration has to put on the website the nature of the contract; the name of the contractor,” he said, adding:

“There’s the quantum of money for the award; that is the contract price, and the procurement method, among other fields that they have to fill in on that date in the format that is on the website, so you can know exactly who got the contract, what was the price of the contract, and the procurement method used; whether it’s all sourcing are open, competitive, tender or restrictive tender. That was absent for the entire period under APNU. Right now, from September of 2021 to now, every contract procured through NPTAB is on that site with the required information.”

USING REAL EVIDENCE TO SHOW PROOF

Noting that the foregoing explanation is just one example of some of the information the government uses when the opposition “lies through its teeth”, Dr. Jagdeo said:

“We have to use real evidence to show the major improvements in the system. And we are looking forward to continuing to debunk all the lies, particularly with the new administration that will take office in January of next year in the United States of America.”

Beyond its intention to address the misinformation campaign of the opposition, Dr. Jagdeo said the government is also looking forward to working with the Trump administration to advance and strengthen diplomatic and economic relations.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali, in his congratulatory message to Trump on Wednesday, said: “We had a good working relationship with his administration, in the past, and we are looking forward to continuing that relationship and growing it.”

Trump is the second US president in the entire history of the United States of America to have come back to serve a nonconsecutive term.

His return to the White House comes after he secured a landslide victory in the 2024 election, amassing both the popular vote, and more than the 270 Electoral College votes needed for a win.

This election marks a historic return to office for Trump, who, at 78, will be the oldest president in US history. His opponent, Democrat Kamala Harris, has conceded, and urged her supporters to facilitate a peaceful transition.

Trump is set to be inaugurated on January 20, 2025, officially commencing his second term.

“… I think it’s incumbent on the People’s Progressive Party, and all of Guyana to congratulate him. The United States; the people in the United States, 72 million of them have spoken, and we have to respect their wishes. They have chosen their leader, and we are looking forward to working with his administration,” President Ali said in his message.

Guyana’s bilateral relationship with the United States was formally established on May 26, 1966, when the United States recognised Guyana as an independent nation. This coincided with the establishment of the American Embassy here in Georgetown. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the US-Guyana relationship has evolved significantly.