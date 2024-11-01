Existing water-supply systems being upgraded simultaneously with new additions

–Baksh says; highlights efforts to address low pressure and high iron content in some communities

CHIEF Executive Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), Shaik Baksh, has said that existing water-supply systems are being upgraded concurrently with the addition of new systems to improve supply and quality across the country.

The GWI CEO, during an exclusive interview with the Guyana Chronicle, pointed out that, while the government has invested billions of dollars in new water treatment plants across the country, they are also aware of the low water pressure and high iron content in some communities.

It is for this reason that while new water treatment facilities are a primary focus, GWI and the Ministry of Housing and Water are also working on upgrading 12 existing treatment plants across the country.

This, according to him, should be completed by the end of 2024. Additionally, the CEO related that 15 small treatment plants will be completed by the first quarter of 2025.

In addition to the water treatment plants being developed across the country, Baksh said that they are drilling multiple wells to supplement and assist the water treatment plants.

He also mentioned that transmission and distribution pipelines are installed to ensure a better quality of service is provided.

The CEO said: “While we are working to ensure that 90 per cent of our people get usable water by 2025, we are also ensuring that damaged pipelines are replaced.

“These initiatives by the government are not only benefitting Guyanese on the coastland, but they are for all Guyanese; that simply means that our people in the hinterlands are also benefitting.”

Baksh explained that due to the expansion of the housing sector and the infrastructural developments across the country, GWI has to ensure that it keeps up with the rapid development.

He also said while they are working to enhance individuals’ access to clean water in their homes, they are equally strict with homeowners and contractors regarding pipeline damages.

Baksh further said that he recently addressed a problem in which contractors are causing infrastructural damage in several regions where roads, drainage, and irrigation systems are being developed. These actions, according to him, have impacted the water supply, and in many cases, the contractors are unable to be located.

The CEO said: “We take a very strong stance on this issue, and all required measures will be done to ensure that these practices do not occur. We are also asking the public to be vigilant in their communities and report any damage to any GWI office nearby.”

He also implored parents and adults to educate children on the importance of conserving water, especially during the dry season