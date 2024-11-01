Deeper appreciation of the environment necessary to preserve public spaces

–VP Jagdeo tells citizens

VICE-PRESIDENT Bharrat Jagdeo recently voiced his discontent over actions that have led to environmental harm, specifically the destruction of flora in public spaces.

Jagdeo, during a recent engagement at the Botanical Gardens, detailed his frustration with an oil company’s decision to indiscriminately cut down large, flowering flamboyant trees, which had taken more than two decades to grow.

“There were several flowering, flamboyant trees. Massive trees that took 20 years to grow. They just cut them down indiscriminately to build a park for themselves on the government reserve,” he said.

This company would have never done this in another country, Jagdeo remarked, underscoring the need for a shift in cultural and operational respect for the environment.

He said that he had instructed police intervention following the incident, though he suggested enforcement may have been lax.

Jagdeo expressed the importance of cultivating and appreciating greenery and the natural landscape.

The Vice-President also addressed the serious issue of the theft of plants and trees, which he admitted was an ongoing problem but one that also requires increased attention.

He noted that while theft might be difficult to eradicate entirely, but raising awareness and cultivating community respect for public property could foster a more conscientious approach to shared spaces and resources.

Jagdeo reiterated the importance of nurturing green spaces across the country, expressing hope that beautification initiatives would inspire citizens to take pride in their environment and plant more trees in their communities.

“Even the work we do here, the appreciation for greenery and beautification and flowering trees in our landscape, may help people to better appreciate the trees that they have in front of their own yards. And they may want to plant trees,” the Vice-President said.

Under the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030, the Guyanese government, in collaboration with the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC), is spearheading a project to transform and beautify urban areas.

Over the coming years, the government plans to plant an impressive 50,000 flowering trees across urban landscapes, focusing on areas like East Bank Demerara, the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, and Georgetown. In its initial phase, the project will source 5,000 flowering trees from hinterland regions,

which will then be planted along the coast.