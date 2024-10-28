Pandora’s Box: a trendy clothing/accessories store that caters for all at unbeatable prices

LOOKING good with trendy, stylish pieces of clothing and matching accessories such as handbags and costume jewellery doesn’t have to cost a fortune anymore. The Pandora’s Box store is making dressing up more affordable.

Local businessman Sheik Ally has the ideal clothing brand store which caters for everyone from petite to plus size, themed costumes, outfits for parties and children’s clothing with accessories, all reasonably priced via his store, Pandora’s Box.

Pandora’s Box is located at 6B Camp Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown and it provides full-time employment for two staffers. The store is fully stocked and it is the place you can find trendy pieces of clothing and accessories to suit every occasion, including Halloween.

As a store owner, Ally told this publication that he wanted to cater for every category of persons, but started out as a women’s clothing brand, five years ago.

As his business grew, he stocked Father’s Day items and other themed accessories and clothing for every occasion to make shopping easier for trendy pieces at a cost that is within one’s budget.

Ally explained that at his store, they have clothing, accessories, and other items for all seasons which includes women, children and men.

He reported that he was aware that there always seem to have a lot of parties and outings happening and acquiring that statement outfit was no easy task. With this in mind, he wanted to make it easy, at a one-stop store, to fulfil all clothing needs, no matter your size.

Pandora’s Box is spacious and the racks are outfitted with the latest trendy clothing, accessories and other items that will make you want to spend.

Ally said the name of the store was realised when himself and spouse decided to call it Pandora’s Box, adding that it is their version of “open our box of trendy items” that will make you feel and look good.

The businessman noted that as a couple, they started out with a small shop named Brazo’s Gift Shop on Water Street, Georgetown, and he decided to open his own store. He sources his stocks online from overseas-based stores.

There is no local retail shopping to stock up the store which has its share of repeat customers owing to the reasonable prices and the latest styles of clothing and other items.

Ally is originally from Anna Regina on the Essequibo Coast. He relocated to the city and later moved to Eccles, East Bank Demerara, from where he also manages his business online via Facebook and Instagram.

His in-store staff offers courteous customer service and a refreshing customer-shopping experience that is unmatched and will make you want to return.

Pandora’s Box offers a wide range of clothing suitable for the office, parties, that special occasion and just about any everyday outfit to match your mood and venue.