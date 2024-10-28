Over 5,000 young people attend PPP Region Three Youth Conference

-Dr Jagdeo highlights party’s legacy, future opportunities

THE People’s Progressive Party (PPP) on Sunday held a major youth conference at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora, Region Three, drawing over 5,000 attendees.

According to a press release, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, General Secretary of the PPP and Vice-President of Guyana, delivered the keynote address,

focusing on the history, legacy, and future of the party’s youth arm, the Progressive Youth Organisation (PYO).

“Dr Jagdeo recounted the critical role the PYO played in shaping the PPP’s political efforts, particularly during the party’s opposition to the PNC dictatorship in the 1970s and 1980s.

“He noted that many of the party’s current leaders, including himself and President Irfaan Ali, started their political careers in the PYO, which has long served as a leadership incubator for the PPP.

“Jagdeo encouraged the young attendees to embrace the discipline and dedication that have sustained the PPP and PYO over the years,” the release said.

Additionally, Dr Jagdeo used the occasion to emphasise the party’s focus on fostering new generations of leaders and stressed the importance of youth engagement in shaping the country’s future.

Further, the release said that in addition to highlighting the party’s historical achievements, Jagdeo discussed the PPP/C administration’s plans for Region Three and the country as a whole.

He urged the youth to take advantage of the opportunities for personal and professional development being created under the current

government.

Following Dr Jagdeo’s speech, participants engaged in an interactive Q&A session with the General Secretary.

The conference was part of the PPP’s countrywide efforts to connect with and recruit younger members into its youth arm, the PYO, strengthening the party’s future through youth involvement, the release added.