30-year-old hospitalised after being stabbed at Ketley Street

A 30-year-old resident of Providence, East Bank Demerara, is now hospitalised after he was stabbed allegedly by someone known to him, on Tuesday.



According to information from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the victim, Orcsenio Benn, on the day of the incident, was conversing with the suspect’s brother on the western side of Ketley Street, Charlestown, in the vicinity of Humphrey’s Bakery.

“The victim was about to leave to get transportation to go home, when the suspect approached from a northern direction of Ketley Street on a bicycle and dealt him three stab wounds, two to the centre of his chest and one to the right side of his head. The suspect then escaped east along the said street,” the police said.

It was disclosed that the victim and suspect had a prior misunderstanding. The victim was picked up by public spirited citizens and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he is receiving treatment. Police confirmed that investigations into this incident are ongoing.