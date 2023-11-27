Terry Venables: Former England manager dies aged 80 after a long illness

FORMER England manager Terry Venables has died at the age of 80 after a long illness.

Venables managed England from 1994 to 1996, most notably leading them to the semi-finals of Euro 96 on home soil.

A former England player, he also managed Barcelona and Tottenham.

“We are totally devastated by the loss of a wonderful husband and father who passed away peacefully yesterday after a long illness,” read a family statement.

“We would ask that privacy be given at this incredibly sad time to allow us to mourn the loss of this lovely man who we were so lucky to have had in our lives.”

Venables won La Liga and reached the European Cup final with Barcelona, and lifted the FA Cup with Tottenham.

As a player, he won two England caps and made more than 500 club appearances between 1960 and 1975, largely for Chelsea, Queens Park Rangers and Tottenham.

‘The best, most innovative coach’

Former England captain Gary Lineker, whom Venables signed for Barcelona and Spurs, told the BBC: “He was not a coach or just a manager but a friend. He was charming, charismatic, witty but he was also tough – and that’s what you needed to be.

“He understood football – he had an incredible football brain.”

Ex-England skipper Alan Shearer, a member of the Euro 96 side, said: “Extremely sad news. The great Terry Venables has passed away. RIP Boss. I owe you so much. You were amazing.”

Current England manager Gareth Southgate, whose penalty in the semi-final shootout defeat by Germany was saved, described Venables as “a brilliant man who made people feel special”.

He said: “Any player will have great affinity with the manager that gave them their opportunity, but it was quickly evident playing for Terry Venables that he was an outstanding coach and manager.

“He was open-minded, forward-thinking, enjoyed life to the full and created a brilliant environment with England that allowed his players to flourish and have one of the most memorable tournaments in England history.”

Paul Gascoigne, who played under Venables for England and Tottenham, said: “Such a sad day, cheers boss.”

Tottenham held a minute’s applause before Sunday’s home Premier League match against Aston Villa and both sets of players wore black armbands.

Spurs said they were “extremely saddened to learn of the passing of our former player and manager”.

Current manager Ange Postecoglou told Sky Sports: “If you are asking about a person who embodies everything this football club has always wanted to be, it is Terry. It wasn’t just about the way he managed or coached; it was the person he was.

“He influenced Australia as well. He was the manager for the national team and almost got us to the World Cup, but the biggest testament is that anyone who I have ever come across that has worked with him will say he is by far the best coach, manager and tactician they have come across.”