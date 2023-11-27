New Zealand’s rising star Rachin Ravindra is gearing up for challenges ahead

RAVINDRA caught the world’s eye with his scintillating show in the recently concluded ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. He scored 578 runs at an average of 64.22, with three tons and two half-centuries to his name. He also picked five wickets with his left-arm spin, with the best figures of 2/21. .

He has played in only three Tests with modest returns across his career so far, the last of which was a home fixture against Bangladesh in 2022. However, his prolific run at the World Cup has ensured that the all-rounder will be a top contender to make it into New Zealand’s playing XI for the upcoming Test series against the Tigers.

In a video released by New Zealand Cricket, Ravindra discussed the upcoming Test series from the lens of his recent white-ball experience. He added that one needed to adjust to the conditions.

“I enjoy going back to red-ball cricket after that [the recent white-ball experience in World Cup] because that means your intent [is positive], you are almost looking to score. So, I mean, [that] keeps you in a good position to score,” Ravindra said. “But probably here it depends on the conditions. What the pitch is doing, it’s probably going to dial that back a little bit, not as many risks. You can still play your natural game, by understanding the surface and the situation of the game dictates you.”

Ravindra added that the team needed to adjust to the longevity of a Test.

He also discussed about the need to adapt to the different situations of playing Test cricket in the sub-continent.

“You’ve got a little transition period, and you probably don’t have as much time to get yourself in; but also it’s Test cricket, so you actually do have a lot of time. It’s a different role for sure; it’s not a new ball [role in Bangladesh] – I might come in and straightaway face a spinner…

“So just wrapping your head around that and seeing what sort of way you can adjust your game plan and get used to facing slower bowling instead of seam up top. But the beauty of it [is that] you contribute whatever way you can for the team no matter what role it is, and hopefully you contribute to a win.”

Ravindra is also well aware that he can contribute with his left-arm spin. Based on his prior experience in Bangladesh, including a T20I tour in 2021, he had etched some plans in his mind.

“Bowl with a quicker pace rather than what we are probably accustomed to bowling back home; if you are putting it in the area and dialing up the pace a little bit more, hopefully, have a little bit of success.”

New Zealand’s tour of Bangladesh will feature two Tests to be played in Sylhet and Mirpur. (ICC Media)